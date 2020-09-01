30% deposit with Tax Appeals Tribunal must be resolved

The expression that the law is “a or an ass” seems to have been further justified in a contested Constitutional Court judgment made recently. The provision requiring taxpayers who object to the tax body’s assessment in the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT), to pay 30 per cent of the tax assessed before the case is heard has raised eyebrows.

This phrase: the law is a ass an idiot, which has since become a common legal parlance, comes from Charles Dickens’ classic novel titled Oliver Twist.

To understand what many have described as a conundrum judgment on the constitutionality of Section 15 of the TAT Act, you may first have to appreciate an extract from the classic novel where the author Charles Dickens coined the phrase whose interpretation shouldn’t be taken literally, but wisely.

And here goes the extract from Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist:

“It was all Mrs. Bumble. She would do it,” urged Mr. Bumble; first looking round, to ascertain that his partner had left the room.

"That is no excuse,” returned Mr. Brownlow. “You were present on the occasion of the destruction of these trinkets, and, indeed, are the more guilty of the two, in the eye of the law; for the law supposes that your wife acts under your direction.”

"If the law supposes that,” said Mr. Bumble, squeezing his hat emphatically in both hands, “the law is a ass — a idiot. If that’s the eye of the law, the law is a bachelor; and the worst I wish the law is, that his eye may be opened by experience by experience.”

On July 24, 2020, the Constitutional Court in a case of Fuelex (U) Ltd versus URA, Constitutional reference No. 03 of 2009, referred to it by the TAT, the court of first instance in tax matters, ruled by a majority (of three against two) that Section 15 of the TAT Act, requiring 30 per cent tax deposit, is unconstitutional.

In the same breath, the ruling further noted that this is particularly applicable: “In so far as it subjects a taxpayer whose objection does not relate to the amount of tax payable, to pay URA 30 per cent of the tax assessed.”

For starters, once a tax payer objects to a tax assessment on any ground, the matter should end up at the TAT, the court of first instance in tax matters.

Before the matter is heard, the law - Section 21 and 126 (2) (a) of the country’s Constitution requires a taxpayer who has lodged a notice of objection to pay 30 per cent of the tax assessed, or that part of the tax assessed not in dispute, whichever is greater.

Legal minds and tax experts interviewed told Daily Monitor that the Constitutional Court judgment may not be binding on the TAT, the court of first instance in tax matters, and any other Court below the Supreme Court.

This is because the constitutionality of Section 15 of the TAT Act was long settled, first by the Constitutional Court (whose panel comprised of L.E.M Mukasa Kikonyogo, DCJ, S.E Engwau, C.K Byamugisha (RIP), S.B.K Kavuma, and A.S Nshimye) and further solidified, on appeal, by the Supreme Court in the case involving Uganda Projects Implementation and Management Centre Vs. Uganda Revenue Authority, Supreme Court Constitutional Appeal No. 2 of 1999.

In that judgment made in October 28, 2010 by a quorum of seven Justices led by the Chief Justice Odoki (with panel comprising of Tsekooko, Katureebe, Okello, B. Kitumba, Tumwesigye, and Kisaakye, all Supreme Court Justices), set a precedent that the recent ruling seems to have either deviated from or contradicted it in some ways.

The seven aforementioned justices ruled that the statutory requirement in the then VAT Act (similar to Section 15 of the TAT Act), requiring a taxpayer who has lodged a notice of objection to URA assessment, pending final resolution of the objection, pay 30 per cent of the tax assessed or that part of the tax assessed not in dispute, whichever is greater as constitutional.

They believe the provision did not infringe on the right to a fair hearing, under the Constitution and the right to equal treatment before and under the law.

In legal parlance, therefore, all Courts below the Supreme Court (which the Constitutional Court is) are bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, on question of law. But most taxpayers, many of whom are excited by the recent ruling, especially the private sector players, who for long have been up in arms against the 30 per cent deposit, considering that it locks up much-needed working capital, seem to have been left high and dry by the ruling that some expert say will be difficult to enforce, given the confusion surrounding it.