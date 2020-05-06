Africell, UCC boost Covid-19 fight

By Monitor team

Africell together with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) have answered President Museveni’s call for vehicles to help in the fight against COVID-19 by donating three pickup trucks.

The brand new Tata Xenon LT Single Cabins pick-up trucks were handed over to the Ministry of Health by Africell Uganda Chief Executive Officer Mr Ziad Daoud and Chief Commercial Officer Mr Neeraj Gala.

By providing additional mobility to the COVID-19 crisis response team, the vehicles will give the authorities more capacity to respond quickly to emergencies and enhance the overall strength of the national effort against Covid-19.

The vehicle donation was received by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine on behalf of the National Response Taskforce.

“Africell is committed to serving our communities, in both good and bad. During this lockdown period, emergency travel capability is a critical need for the authorities. Together with our regulator the Uganda Communication Commission, we are happy to donate three brand new pickup trucks to help the men and women on the frontline do their jobs more effectively.” Mr Daoud said.

He said Africell continues to follow the directives of the government expressed through the Ministry of Health and President of Uganda.

Advertisement

“Uganda’s timely and measured interventions have justified Uganda’s reputation as “the Pearl of Africa” and proven that ours is a land truly blessed. We stand behind the President and the Government in this period and we are confident that we will overcome this challenge as a nation,” Mr Daoud added..