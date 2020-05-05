By Christine Kasemiire

On January 30, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a public health emergency of international concern.

Nearly all the countries in the world have been affected, including Uganda, where the first case was reported on March 21.

The feeling that the pandemic was a distant affair made it easier for it to sneak in Uganda and has affected businesses as many were not prepared.

There has now been a rude awakening that businesses must manage their cash flow to survive the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Ritah Birungi Baguma, an associate partner, Ligomarc Advocates during a webinar organised by Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), asserts that businesses need to undertake a diagnostic study of the company to assess its state. It is from the study that it will determine the decisions the company should take.

To start with, employees’ salaries are essential in evaluating cash flow management.

A number of companies are laying off employees. This is because of limited cash flow amid reduced productivity while others it is because of full closure of businesses.

Ms Olivia Kyarimpa Matovu, partner at Ligomarc Advocates advised businesses to engage with their employees.

She says it is important that both employer and employee come to terms on the way forward given the visibly challenging times.

For instance, it can be agreed by the two parties that the employee take a pay cut on the salary until the situation stabilizes.

However, it is important for those businesses that choose to terminate their staff to know the financial and legal implications.

“Collective termination, though maybe justified by economic reasons arising from Covid-19 lockdown effects may be expensive on an employer with cash flow issues,” Ms Kyarimpa says.

Terminal benefits such as payment in lieu of notice, payment in lieu of untaken leave, severance allowance and other separation benefits under Human Resources manual and employee contracts, she says must be paid for all terminated employees.

In addition, an employer is supposed to give a 30 days’ notice of termination to a labour union in which his employee is unionized except where it is impracticable.

“The commissioner labour must also be notified”, Ms Kyarimpa adds.

A list containing the categories of employees affected, their employment tenure, the reason for termination, when termination shall occur and the terminal benefits should be submitted to both the labour union and commissioner.

According to Mr Joseph Ajal, Secretary General, Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda, it is pertinent for businesses to find ways to retain their staff because they are key to business continuity.

Taxes

While managing cash flow, it is very critical to ensure you manage your tax liabilities.

Mr Steven Mugisha, the director tax, Ligomarc Advocates, says businesses should seek to preserve cash by paying less while collecting as much cash as possible in these bad times.

This is also the time for businesses to claim for tax credit.

He adds that businesses can apply to the commissioner general to be withholding tax exempt in order to hold onto cash for the business.

The law also allows tax remission meaning a business does not have to pay taxes if it can demonstrate inability and real difficulty in paying taxes. This means that the going concern status is threatened.

While businesses always prioritise payment of taxes, it is now important to make the tough decision to let interest accumulate on tax but pay a key supplier for business continuity.

Entities can also get protection from tax laws not to pay interest and penal tax as long as the directors go to the URA with clean hands through the Voluntary Disclosure system.

Key to note, he adds, is that businesses now need to keenly review taxes slapped on them because they have a legal right to object to that tax if deemed inappropriate.

For some business decisions such as mergers and acquisitions, businesses can seek private ruling.