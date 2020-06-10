Concession agreements key in unpaid leave

The effect of social distancing, dusk-to-dawn curfew and closure of some businesses such as bars and restaurants has forced consumers to cut back on spending, leading to job cuts, salary cuts and unpaid leave for workers as companies rush to cut costs. But under what law are companies operating?

From mid-March, many employers have been hit hard as their revenues have dwindled. Due to limited credit buffers, some employers now are now struggling to meet their wage bills and other operational costs.

What the law says

According to Mr Augustine Idooti, a lawyer with Kampala Associated Advocates, the Employment Act says, “If company wants to terminate employees, there is a section that permits the employer to carry out a collective termination where an employer can terminate about 10 employers collectively. But one of the requirements to do this is when the company is going through extreme economic challenges or when it wants to restructure.

“This restructuring can be triggered by a number of factors, that is to say, where a company is adopting new technology to handle technological issues of the company by bringing in machines to eliminate ground workers. Work that was supposed to be handled by 100 people now can be handed by five people with the help of the machines. This may make about 95 of people redundant. As an employer, I have to lay them off,” Mr Idooti says.

However, if your employees are in a union, you must notify the union first. Also notify the Commissioner of Labour that you intend to restructure your company and some people are going to be affected, and give details about their terminal benefits,” he says.

“One must engage employees prior and talk to them about how the company is going through restructuring and some people might be laid off,” he adds.

An employer can also terminate an employee when their contract comes to an end. Here, an employee can decide to renew his or her contract and upon renewal, this becomes a new contract and the old is not considered. However, an employer can refuse to renew an employee’s contract on grounds of incompetence.

Another reason is when the employee clocks retirement age or passes on, their employer terminates their contracts.

Unlawful

Currently, some companies have reduced their employees’ salaries.

A situation where the employer reduces an employee’s wages or salary other than what they agreed upon in the contract this is unlawful.

The law does not permit the employer to make decisions other than what was agreed in the contract to the detriment of the employee.

Therefore, a decision of reduction or increase of one’s salary or wages by the employer tantamounts to breach of contract in cases where the employee does not agree.

However, Mr Idooti advises employers to seek consent from employees and talk amicably about the current situation.

“Everyone feels the impact of Covid-19 where company revenues are dwindling and it is good to openly share the experience with the employees,” Mr Idooti says.

Unpaid leave

In circumstances where companies have adopted the move to send employees on unpaid leave which also the President supports, Mr Idooti says there is no such a thing as “unpaid leave” in the Employment Act.

“Worse still, this unpaid leave notification extended to employees has no stipulated time frame. No single party has to unilaterally impose unpaid leave. This should be a concession agreement between the employee and employer and this should be time bound,” he says.

Therefore, in the absence of a statutory provision about unpaid leave, it is good for employers to try this but this should come with a time frame.

To Mr Idooti, it is good human resource practice to explain to employees for how long they will be on unpaid leave so that they can plan for their resources accordingly. This is far better than leaving them in suspense over whether they will come back to their jobs or not.



“You need tell your employees when they will come back to work. After the Covid-19 period, it will help the company to plan properly on how they will manage the wage bills as the company’s financial position also stabilises,” he adds.

Experts

According to Workers’ Member of Parliament, Margaret Rwabushaija, employers should be open enough to tell their employees why they are sending them on unpaid leave.

“If you are sending someone on unpaid leave, this always comes with paying an employee. But if there are negotiations between the employee and employer about this arrangement, then employers should be courteous enough to specify when the employee is going to return to the job,” Ms Rwabushaija says.

If it is about dismissal, then it should be clear. Rwabushaija adds that this has to come with benefits. If the company is downsizing, there should be a reason as to why they are downsizing people. If the reasons are not clear, then we shall encourage and help employees to seek legal redress.

However, according to Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the commissioner human resource management in the Ministry of Public Service, while speaking as a panelist in an online discussion organised by the American Chamber of Commerce, an association of US and its affiliated firms in Uganda about the new human resource dynamics after Covid19, said employers should engage employees for suggestions on how they can move forward.

Ms Buzeki adds that employees need to be consulted at all stages if downsizing must happen. They need to be prepared for their next step in life. Laying off employees should be the very last resort.