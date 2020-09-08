Covid-19: It’s time for fashion to break into new territories

By Racheal Nabisubi

Qn: How are things fairing in the fashion world visa vie Covid-19?

Tough! But very promising. We have been declared for the very first time in the history of this country as the second most important economy, that is fashion and clothing, President Museveni and that is in line with the World Bank strategy as well as the African Development bank (AfDB).

Despite the hunger and challenges, there has never been a better time to speak fashion and clothing and especially the business behind it.

We are very hopeful although the number of people buying has dropped to about 5 per cent. There are currently very few people buying clothes. The numbers have really dropped and we have had to cut the number of employees accordingly as well to ensure we can break even.

At Arapapa, we do not give up. We must go through these challenges.

Adaptability. Arapapa is adapting. How does fashion adapt to the times? Imagine even at 5 per cent, you are still moving forward. How do you or Arapapa adapt?

There are a lot of cuts. As we know globally, almost 99 per cent of fashion outlets have been immensely negatively affected by Covid -19. Factories have closed in Asia, Italy and China, lots of debts for manufacturers and producers and fashion designers.

The first to be hit were retailers like Arapapa. We had to leave Village Mall and all our investments went down. We had to move to the factory outlet. This happened in the USA, Germany – the biggest economy in the EU, Paris and all over.

Fashion is adapting in two ways; some have given up and gone into whatever is going to bring the bucks. But I do not give up.

We have moved online. We are selling and transacting online. We are keeping ourselves alive. You may necessarily not buy the product but you will buy the brand. You will see Arapapa, you will like it and keep it going.

I want to encourage the young people, upcoming fashion designers and even the established, we must just keep rolling. Tough times never last but tough people do.

This means you have moved and are re-skilling, building the brand and keeping alive.

And because of that we have kept re-inventing ourselves. We have gone online and told our clients that look they may not necessarily want to be exposed to the crowds at the malls and encourage them to come to our outlet.

We have a very special niche that I am grateful for which does not appreciate being in the open. They do not have a very showy lifestyle and are very busy people. Right now, they are coming to the outlet, getting measured and fitted.

There is also re-inventing and re-imaging ourselves for the future.

How do you tap into clientele who like certain type of things?

They have always been our target because of my story. I always attract clientele that is very confident of their Africaness, of their Ugandaness and those that want to showcase that in their dress code.

Everyone is selling online. How do you do it as Arapapa?

I think splashing would be a lie. But what comes out after that is the splash. Research shared with international fashion designers globally shows that online retail shops in Dubai have closed because people are not buying clothes. Right now, people are buying essentials.

Although we are the second most important sector in the economy, food and health are number one. People are buying food, medication, pharmaceuticals and exercise. People are building their minds spiritually and reading uplifting books. You don’t want not to assert yourself as ‘buy me buy me’. That is very insensitive because our pockets are limited.

At one point, I told my staff that we cannot blame our clients for not buying now because what is there? Where are they going? Besides, I am also not buying clothes.

When we were leaving Village Mall, one of the first five clients I informed said, “I have been walking by the shop window every day and praying. When I asked why, she said: “Because I wanted you to make this decision since there is no end to where this is leading.”

How can I get people buying if I am not a big brand like you?

Arapapa means ‘butterfly’. In my mother tongue, it symbolises a ‘rebirth’. This is a time for us to birth new ideas, new strategies and new products.

If you are still small, do not rush it! Much as I am a competitor to that individual, I opt for working together.

Redefining fashion

