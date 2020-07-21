Covid-19 reshapes consumer psychology

By Agnes Animo

In this economy where Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) maintain working capital of utmost 28 days as research has shown, any disruption in their ecosystem hits them hard.

In the same way, Covid-19 has taken the Customer on a journey of three phases.

Phase one is the response phase: once the lockdown was imposed, there was a lot of anxiety and panic among the customers due to uncertainty about the future, as psychologists called it ‘’fear for the unknown’’. As a result, there was a lot of bulk grocery shopping.

Then came phase two, the recovery phase. As customers learnt more about the virus and begun adjusting accordingly, there was change in customer lifestyle, reduced outdoor activities. Customers became more health conscious and ventured into ways of accessing services and products without having physical contact with vendors.

As a result, there was an increase in online shopping, leading to a spike in online delivery orders and using boda boda services for deliveries. There was also a spike in spending on necessities and a huge drop in luxury spending.

Then came phase three, the renewal phase. The customer began embracing the pandemic as a ‘new normal’ and s/he continues to embrace and adapt to this new environment.

With the customer going through this cycle of change, MSMEs need to change in order to remain relevant and ensure they offer customers value for money.

Three weeks later, Mama Helen, a vegetable vendor in Nakasero Market, opened a vegetable stall not so far away from her home and boom!!!! She was a lifesaver to many households in her community. With many health officials advocating for healthy eating and increased consumption of fruits coupled with reduced outdoor activities, it was to no surprise that her vegetables were on high demand from the start.

As a business entity, how then do you adapt? The first and most critical step is to conduct a business assessment.

•Like Mama Helen, you may have identified an opportunity and tapped into a new market. Or, you may have added new commodities.

• You may need to work on a recovery plan for your business and in two to five months your business will recover.

• Your business may require a slightly longer time to recover, that is, six months or more.

• You may have to wind down, close shop and explore a different business.

Once you have identified your position, strategise and change with the changing customer.

Take an example of a restaurant, in case it initially had 100 seats, it will be required to reduce the number of seats to 30 or less. In this case, it will not be viable for it to maintain the same number of waiters and waitresses it had prior to Covid-19.

Although research has shown that majority of customers will keep supporting their favourite restaurant, you may want to consider training some of these staff into chefs, delivery staff as well as phone operators to keep receiving orders. You want to ensure efficiency in your services whether it is home, office delivery or customer is physically present in your premises. In this case, you will be running a takeaway delivery business more than a restaurant seat-in kind of business.

As a clothes seller, instead of travelling overseas to purchase clothes, consider buying fabric locally and sourcing local fashion houses to make designs that suit your customer base. Despite the difficulties vendors are faced with due to Covid-19, your customers do not expect a spike in prices, they instead expect you to be empathetic while providing quality service, they want to trust that you are walking this journey with them. Contrary to this, you may lose their trust and loyalty.

Harness the power of technology and data. For instance, with salons not yet open, how do you reach your customers while minimising operating costs? You may consider making appointments with your customers/prospects and arrange to plait the mother, daughter (s) and maid in one trip. As you leave, ask them for referrals. Let them recommend other potential clients.

Keep track of the frequency your services/products will be required and don’t forget to call your customers prior for confirmation to eliminate unnecessary logistical expenses.

Sell more than one commodity. With social distancing, customers are now more health conscious. As a vendor, ensure convenience in all customer engagements.

The ‘new normal

Your business’ ability to adapt depends on:

• How agile and flexible the vendor is. Embrace change and explore new opportunities that change brings on board.

• How willing you are to explore new markets. Find ways of reaching your customers and prospects whether physically or via social media. Embrace e-commerce, have a target customer base and go for it.

• Whether you have a business recovery plan or not. For instance, if the demand for wedding gowns and school uniforms have dropped, then sew and sell office and home wear.

• Skills development. Train your employees to multi-task.