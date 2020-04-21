Delivery services, supermarkets in big business

By ASHITA CHOPRA

While the extension of the lockdown has seen some businesses feel the pinch, delivery businesses have witnessed an uptake in demand.

Supermarkets are also among the businesses enjoying a spike in sales thanks to door-to-door delivery services. Some supermarkets namely Game, Jazz, Italian and Embassy Supermarkets across Kampala are offering door-to-door delivery services in Kampala suburbs and Greater Kampala at a minimum cost of Shs3,000.

Speaking to the Prosper earlier, Mr Joseph Mukasa, service delivery manager, Game, Lugogo said, “We started door-to- door delivery service early April. Soon after the president announced the lockdown, we began looking at possibilities to serve our customers to deliver in Kampala metropolitan and greater Kampala.”

On demand

Prosper Magazine has learnt that there is high demand for other products apart from groceries. After assessing the sales, Mr Mukasa, says there are growing sales of hair products, hair dryers and shaving machines apart from other food products.

Mr Asif Panjwani, manager, Embassy Supermarket on Ggaba Road, says, “Although we deliver grocery items, we have also seen whooping sales of indoor games.”

Mr Panjwani who also handles the Operations at Jazz supermarket in Bugolobi specified that dry food items such as posho, rice, oil and sugar are among fast moving items for delivery services across Kampala.

Some supermarkets especially in the city centre, that would witness huge foot falls generally, now barely have people shopping due to the lockdown. Instead, the neighboruhood supermarkets are seeing strong demand.

Delivery servicse have also stepped up their efforts to respond to the increased number of customers.

Mr Panjwani says, “Due to the increase in delivery demand, we have about 25-30 deliveries per day for both supermarkets”

Since they started door-to-door deliveries early this month, they have been delivering goods to about five to 10 customers daily.

Mr Panjwani says, their delivery rate ranges from Shs3,000 to Shs12,000.

“If the invoice is big then we share the delivery charge rate. But if the product is limited, we charge full amount from the customers.”

“We have earned about Shs1 million,” said Mr Mukasa.