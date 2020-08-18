Digital economy to turn youth into job creators

By Racheal Nabisubi

Traditionally, civil engineering, building and construction has always been thought of as somewhat a men’s club.

21-year-old Faith Nyiramugisha is carving out a niche in a male-dominated career of construction.

After exchanging pleasantries with Nyiramugisha, it does not take long before she breaks down in tears.

“I grew up in a family of four. My mother struggled to feed us and pay our school fees,” Nyiramugisha narrates.

When she joined secondary school, her mother often nudged her into becoming an engineer just like her brother.

“When I joined the Senior One, my brother was pursuing a diploma in water. I used to see my brother in overalls. This was my source of inspiration. I wanted to be like him to reduce the burden on my mother,” Ms Nyiramugisha says.

After Senior Four, Nyiramusgisha diverted into a tertiary institution at Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) for a plumbing course in 2017.

In January last year, Nyiramugisha acquired a certificate in building and construction from Nakawa Vocational Institute.

Today, Nyiramugisha is a builder at Tukole Uganda, undergoing training. She is also currently pursuing a diploma in Civil Engineering at Makerere University.

Last month, she was hired by Brownstridge Co (under construction) to take part in MoTIV - a maker space that allows people who don’t have equipment and capital required to start business.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to learn hardware skills unlike in school where we had more theories than practice,” she says.

Plans

Nyiramugisha hopes to train fellow youth and start up her own construction company in future.

The Mastercard Foundation announced its Young Africa Works strategy in Uganda recently to enable more than 3 million young people in the country to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

Under Young Africa Works, the Foundation committed $200 million to ensure young women, men, and refugees in Uganda have access to economic opportunities.

President Yoweri Museveni noted Young Africa Works’ alignment to the government’s National Development Plan.

He commended the Mastercard Foundation for its efforts towards youth empowerment and transformation in Africa over the last decade and noted that the focus on uplifting young people by expanding employment opportunities is welcome.

The Young Africa Works strategy is in line with the work that our government is doing to achieve the goal of a healthy, educated, and prosperous population.

Mastercard Foundation President and CEO Reeta Roy noted that the implementation of Young Africa Works is already underway and discussed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders involved in Young Africa Works.

“We have formed partnerships with a number of organisations and together, if we are successful, they already represent 30 per cent of the goal of having 30 million people in dignified and fulfilling work,” she said.

Experts agree that Covid-19 has had various effects on the economy and youth have not been spared.

For instance, Ms Elizabeth Akiding, 30-year-old single mother of three children from Kumi District juggled over three jobs before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

“I used to be a cleaner and waitress but earned very little money that could not sustain me and my children,” Ms Akiding says.

She adds: “I was forced to acquire welding skills (a field dominated by men to gain fame, improve the well-being and welfare of my children,” she recalls.

Akiding is now a welder working with Tukole Uganda and innovation village where she has acquired skills to make quality tables, chairs and chair stands admired.

“Most women have a phobia of taking up courses like carpentry and welding but there is nothing a woman cannot do because there is nothing easy in life,” she adds.

Youth unlocking digital economy

Mr CK Japheth, Team leader, Innovation Village, says they are focusing on unlocking and enabling the potential of young Ugandan entrepreneurs using technology, amidst challenges such as Covid-19 pandemic.

This, he says, has led them to partner with Mastercard Foundation to tap into the world of Ugandan creatives and entrepreneurs.

“Covid-19 has started the digital economy since the youth are born in the digital era. Our job is to put the youth at the centre of unlocking the digital economy,” Mr Japheth said.

He added that it is time to show that the problem is not the gadget but how it can be used. “We need to inspire children on how to use their gadgets for development.”

This is why a factory through MoTIV has been created for young people in the field of creative art. For instance, there is innovation in food, wood, metal, fashion, film media and entertainment.

The programme is a aimed at reaching 300,000 young people especially women.

“When one joins MoTIV, they acquire skills and make use of the available equipment to manufacture products,” Mr Japheth revealed.

He added: “As soon as a youth starts production, we help them access the market through buying the products off products and sell them off whether through the online shops or local and international orders acquired.”

He notes that the profits made from the sales are shared between the entrepreneur and company.

To limit the spread of Covid-19, the MoTIV programme created jobs for more than 200 women who are using about 100 sewing machines and working in shifts.

Empowering youth in pandemic

Mr Japheth Kawanguzi says they want to unlock the market for the youth, create a proper environment that has good policies, business development support to young people, access to finance and market opportunities, and support their entrepreneurship aspirations. This is because they will never create enough jobs for the youth who make up the biggest population in the country.

He adds that Corona has demonstrated and questioned the nature of our education system; whether it is relevant and the type of skills students need in this world.

“Our education system is killing the potential of students. The pandemic has given the perfect opportunity to question what education really means.”

He noted that the Corona period has enabled a number of parents to discover and realise the potential of their children.