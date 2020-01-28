Do your domestic workers save?

By Arth Shah

Domestic workers are a significant part of the informal employment sector. When I say domestic workers, I refer to the people that work as housemaids, nannies, caretakers, cooks, drivers, ‘askaris’ and even gardeners, in most homes.

They work for households either part time or full time. Usually, they help us at our homes with any work as listed above.

Domestic workers dedicate a lot of their efforts to improve our well-being by ensuring that our homes are kept in perfect conditions.

This gives homeowners plenty of time to focus on their careers, work and/or education without any stress. Some domestic workers grow together with us from childhood to old age and become part of our families.

Therefore, they play such a great role in the growth of our society that cannot be argued against.

For all the years of their service to our families and homes, do we really take care of them and their immediate needs, the way they do for us? Do we know what happens to them after they leave work? Do we take the time to listen to them and speak with them on important matters like financial matters, social matters...?

I believe most of us will answer ‘No’ to these questions.

Here’s a short story: there is a housemaid who left her village to find work and she landed one at your home. She works hard every day including Saturday to make sure the house is clean and maintained in a perfect condition throughout the week.

She does this day in day out for a small wage of around Ksh15,000 (Shs546,000) per month or less. The salary she gets is spent to buy food, shelter, clothes, education and the basic necessities for her family and herself.

She makes no savings because she does not know where to save, does not see the importance of doing so and her salary does not allow her to save.