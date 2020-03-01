Ekirapa took to farming in retirement

After decades of serving as a lawyer in three Ugandan governments, Ekirapa’s call to retirement came in 1987 at the age of 49. Today he lives in one of the Kampala suburbs where he waits for those seeking legal advice. He shares his journey with Phionah Nassanga.

Clad in a casual shirt and a pair of gray trousers with sandals, Zodak Ekirapa, 82 and his wife Vashti Achola Ekirapa ushered me into their home in Muyenga.

The house that stands at the top of a hill is buried in silence and all you can hear are the chirping birds. The breeze from the surrounding trees helps you forget that you are in one of the Kampala suburbs.

“Welcome to our home,” they murmured in chorus. Offering me a seat, I quickly took a look around the sitting room that revealed the couple’s wedding photo. This is placed slightly above the TV set. Sipping from his cup of coffee, Ekirapa kept watching the parliament session that was being aired on UBC.

After an hour of sharing, the two decided to dress up for the interview. One in a kitenge and the other in a suite they could not stop referring to each other as mummy and daddy.

Copping with retirement

It’s entirely possible for retirement to be a very lonely period in an individual’s life, following leaving behind a career surrounded by colleagues, mentors and friends.

There is much that Ekirapa misses about daily life in a law firm. The personal side of working life, and being able to deal with different people, is the most prominent matter that comes to his mind.

“At the time I was in office I was lucky to have great relationships with my fellow partners, with my own team and with other lawyers across the profession,” he notes.

Ekirapa says there was a whole range of people he interacts with in different ways. Going for lunch, catching up for a coffee and talk about different issues gave him enormous satisfaction. But today he misses all that, as he reflects on life.

Becoming a teacher

Raised by peasant parents Ekirapa’s journey to education was a tag of war. He says each time he wanted to go to school his father insisted that he was still young.

Yet watching his age mates attend school was devastating. Ekirapa narrates that one day he decided to go on a hunger strike, but this was not enough to convince his father to send him to school. Not until a teacher from one of the neighbouring schools was forced to have a talk with his father. On convincing him, Ekirapa first went to school at the age of eight.

“When I witnessed this teacher convince my father, I promised to one day become teacher,” he says.

Struggling through school, in 1960 he joined Kyambogo teachers college (current Kyambogo University) to pursue a course in education. In 1961 he graduated as a junior secondary teacher and was posted to Serere Secondary School in 1962. After five years of teaching he quit to pursue law.

“In 1966 I was inspired by a friend who was working as a magistrate. However, at some point it was hard for me to leave a profession I dearly loved and at which I had become accomplished, but I thought joining law was for the better.”

Law school

In 1967, Ekirapa joined Nsamizi School of law in Entebbe to pursue a diploma in law. Upon accomplishing, in 1969 he was among the four students who were short listed among the students that were to go to Britain for further studies. After three years of studying, Ekirapa returned to Uganda and was appointed grade I magistrate. His first placement was in Mbale where he served for four years.

“I became a lawyer during Idi Amin’s regime. Working in the judicial then was hard. The profession was devoid of staff yet the cases where many. I remember we could work over time on several occasions.”

He says one of the hardest moments of his career was during the expulsion of Asians from Uganda in 1972.

“At the time of the expulsion the chief magistrate was Asian, who run away leaving behind a number of unsettled case files. This got me overwhelmed, as I was put in charge of eastern region. What I can’t forget was the time I had to work on case files with the help of a lamp. The court room was always full to capacity and one would mistake it for a market place.”

Ekirapa says he thought becoming a lawyer would not come with lots of challenges, but along the way realised that every profession has its own challenges.

He reflects that when Asian were expulsed, the number of court officials reduced and the government resorted to recruited university law students to help out.

Ekirapa raised through the ranks in the different governments. He mentions that in 1976 he was appointed chief magistrate. In 1986 he worked as a chief registrar of the High Court.

He also revealed that when President Museveni came into power in 1985, he was appointed acting judge of the High Court the following year. A position he served in for two years before his retirement in 1987.

Life in retirement

When Ekirapa retired, he expected to fall easily into a life of leisure. Waking up late, doing what he wanted whenever he felt like, and travel frequently with his wife Mary. But it was not so, with children to take care of, he had to think of other alternatives to sustain his family.

“Years after I had left office, my wife too retired from her teaching profession. Other than farming, we had to think of other ways through which we would raise money. My wife started a retail shop in Kivulu, Makerere. Later we sold it off and opened up another in Bakuli.”

Other than the shop, Ekirapa also tried to help with work in the Church of Uganda. He says in the 90s he served as a legal adviser to than Archbishop of Namirembe diocese the late Yona Okoth.