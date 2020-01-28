Fighting crime with technology

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

While searching for a place to stay, the safety of that neighbourhood usually crops up. Is it safe for your life and property?

Security is one of the priorities you would consider before selecting a place to stay. They are many ways people have adopted to protect their lives and property.

These priorities range from installation of security lights, alarms, cameras or hire security guards. But as it turns out, this is not enough.

Crime rises

As crime and burglaries get more sophisticated in some neighbourhoods, residents have taken to Internet to find ways of countering it.

With the advent of technology, new applications have been invented to stay ahead of criminals.

One such innovation is Yunga - a device developed based on the primordial neighbourhood model of community policing titled ‘Mayumba Kumi’.

A younger developer Mr Anatoli Kiligwajjo, a computer scientist, after going through the trauma of vandalism at his home hatched the idea of neighbourhood watch based on research and technological innovation.

Fourteen months after the breakthrough, Kiligwajjo together with other co-innovators Fredrick Kasoma and Nasser Kaweesa using Yunga Device have made neighbourhoods in Kigowa, Kiwatule, Kabulenga, Kulabiro, Mayangwa, Gayaza security conscious.

Motivation

After experiencing several home breaks and vandalism and losing valuables, Kiligwajjo wanted to put an end to this. So he invented a solution that would not only help him but also others while earning a living.

The computer scientist tried out several ideas like setting up small cameras to capture the proceedings at his home especially when he was away. He also developed an application that connects his smartphone to police but it failed because he used to move with the phone.

“In the event that I would get attacked when I am in the house, it would be hard for me to get the phone to use the app,” he recalls.

Improving application

After collective feedback from the primordial neighbourhood model commonly known as ‘Mayumba Kumi’, Kiligwajjo together with his colleagues made a breakthrough and formed Yunga Application.

“We researched a lot about the ten houses model and understood how it works. It was incredibly nice to see that we could create a technology around it and protect our property and lives,” he recalls.

Ideally, the Ten House Model (Mayumba Kumi) was used to watch over each other and have numbers for everyone. People in villages used to buy drums, whistles which they would use to alert neighbours in case of any attack.

“People would know that if someone beats the drum twice, then you will know that I was being attacked. Somehow it helped to protect villagers from burglars,” he shared.

Initial investment

Kiligwajjo and his colleagues started small using collections from family, friends and little savings worth Shs1.5 million.

This little investment was later boosted by a global grant from several organisations like the Hedge Funds Institute of Innovation in a competition they had applied for.

After successfully exhibiting their prototype, they won the challenge, bagging 5,000 Euros (Shs20m). That’s how their journey to develop the device for commercial purposes started.

According to Kiligwajjo, the Hedge Funds Institute has been checking on their progress every quarter. Altogether, the Institute has supported the group’s innovation with over 20,000 (Shs80m).

“Last year in April, we went for another global innovation through science and technology organised by the US department where we won and got an additional $5,000,” Kiligwajjo shares.

Global recognition

Because of the social impact Yunga device has created coupled with several successes, the group has been invited to be part of a global stage in the Netherlands.

“We are being invited because match with other global inventors in terms of resolving crime in the community and bringing justice,” he shares.

He is optimistic that this global presence is an opportunity to attract partnerships.

