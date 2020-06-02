Health Ministry, Whatsapp partner

By Christine Kasemiire

KAMPALA- Fake news has found a place in our society. While it is in some cases created for jokes sake, it is also a times used as a tool for propelling propaganda.

The fake news spate has continued especially during the lockdown period and has tried to deter efforts to fight the pandemic.

To combat the vice, Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance with support from Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) in Uganda have commissioned a Business API on WhatsApp.



The service aimed to provide accurate and updated information about the spread of the virus in the country.

The WhatsApp Business API (Application Program interface) which was developed in collaboration with praekelt.org, using Turn Technology is an automated ‘chatbot’ service which will allow Ugandans to get answers to the most common questions about Coronavirus from the Ministry of Health all through the day.

The service will also provide information on topics such as Coronavirus prevention and symptoms, the latest number of cases in Uganda, advice on staying at home, travel advisory and myth-busting.

WhatsApp users can access the free information service by simply adding the +256323200660 to their phone contacts and type any word for instance hello to get started.

Speaking on the collaboration with WhatsApp, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine described WhatsApp as a very important platform for disseminating information about COVID-19.

“We are very happy with this collaboration with WhatsApp. As a health ministry, we are deploying both traditional and digital communication tools to disseminate trusted information about this virus. We welcome WhatsApp’s partnership in helping us to reach and interact with a wider segment of the population, so we can share the facts and provide accurate advice,” she said.

In her comments, Minister for ICT & National Guidance, Ms Judith Nnabakooba said the collaboration will be instrumental in fighting disinformation, and misinformation from some people in society.

The collaboration with Facebook, which also owns Whatsapp, the ministry says has also included training government officials on the best practices of using Facebook tools on the government’s efforts around COVID-19.