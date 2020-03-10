Hello, what is your retirement plan?

By Racheal Nabisubi

For many of you, the topic of retirement has been relegated to the back of your minds. I mean, it only feels like yesterday when you graduated from university, landed your dream job and eventually started a family.

So, you can not possibly image someone asking about when you’re likely to retire. The thought of a retirement plan, therefore, is off the radar.

25-year-old Erinah Namirembe, recently graduated from Kyambogo University and is excited to join the working environment.

She recalls most of the speeches during her graduation such as ‘Welcome to the world.’

“Now, I have to work hard to improve my wellbeing,” Namirembe says.

Namirembe is not alone. A number of people tend to focus on their current wellbeing and pay less attention to save for retirement.

In Uganda, retirement is majorly influenced by government policies which mostly target the formal sector.

Towards the end of last year, Mr Gregory Wapakhabulo was shocked by a message reminding him of retirement.

“I was lucky enough to have been into public service. I managed to set up a few investments from which I would earn some income after retirement,” Mr Wapakhabulo says, adding that not everyone is lucky to plan for his/her retirement.

The changing trends indicate that employees are not only concerned about how much salary they earn but their welfare in terms of workers’ compensation, medical benefits, National Social

Security Fund benefits and any other office bonuses.

The question of “how prepared are you for retirement” leaves many feeling uncertain about the future since there are a number of competing needs currently such as food, rent, school fees and medical bills among others.

During a policy proposal dialogue organised under the Theme: ‘Care for the Future: Think Preservation and Adequacy of Retirement benefits,’ speaker after speaker sought to devise means on how to encourage people to save for retirement and how to efficiently run independent schemes.

Currently, there are about 66 licensed retirement benefits schemes within the country.

According to the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA), Occupational schemes alone have grown their assets to nearly Shs2 trillion to date.

The URBRA, annual retirement benefits sector performance report 2018 shows that total sector contributions increased by 13 per cent to Shs1.28 trillion, up from Shs1.13 trillion in 2017.

Investments in Uganda accounted for 66 per cent, Kenya 27 per cent, Tanzania 6 per cent, and 2 per cent shared equally by Rwanda and Burundi. The major proportion of investments was held in government securities.

Allen Nambi Amoko, from Minet Life Insurance, says people start making investments while retired yet these investments should have been made a long time ago or as soon as a person gets into the employment world.

“When plans are made as soon as you join the employment world, there is less worry regarding retirement,” Amoko says.

Why people do not save for retirement

Ms Joan Mugenzi, chairperson, Mazima Voluntary Individual Retirement Benefits Scheme, says although the formal sector has simply defined an age for retirement (60 years), the reality is we are operating in a very young economy.



“The critical thing is not so much about the age as it is about you realising that I am going to become old at some point,” Mugenzi says.

She adds: “People do not plan because they are ignorant about the facts. You are simply helping them to see what is happening,”

Mugenzi notes that there is need to intensify financial literacy for the members to make their goals involve and inform the informal sector.

“We need a huge awareness drive. People do not realise that with each passing day, they are moving into retirement and that they will not have some energies like before,” Mugenzi says.

That is the reason as to why they need to set aside Shs1,000 or Shs500 and with time, they will envision the kind of retirement they want.

“Let people start small, get into a scheme and contribute a small portion as you realise what you want to do to adequately prepare for the future,” Mugenzi says.

The biggest challenge among the schemes is that people look at them as “targeted accounts” to save their money.

“These savings are targeted for particular projects. This means that they are not saving for retirement,” she says.

Asked about the number of people saving for retirement, Mugenzi says: “It is a very miserable number. If I use our scheme as a benchmark, we have 2,232 registered members but as far as consistent saving towards retirement is concerned, it is only about 300 people. This is too small compared to Uganda’s population of over 45 million people.”

Planning for retirement

Dr Fred Muhumuza, an economist and data analyst, says people have been hit by the realities of retirement and the dynamics of the economy.

“People want to be thinking about what they should do during retirement. When that time comes, they want to deplete it because they have reached retirement age or any other reasons have kicked in and they qualify to get their money out,” Dr Muhumuza says.

“Shall we convince them to leave it in which might be a preferred thing? But which signals do we need to give to convince them to leave the money in?” He asks.

With other struggles such as school fees or rent, Ugandans are finding it hard to appreciate the value of saving for retirement and insurance. So, retirement schemes have more work to do.

“Rather than add onto the worry and their burden, sensitise people that retirement is more than just a house and school fees,” Muhumuza notes.

These schemes should also show people that insurance and pension is part of future solution.

Dr Isaac Nkote, Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) calls for a need to build confidence, engage the fund managers and the people.

“We have operated for over seven years at MUBS but just recently set up committees to sensitize people about the return on investments,” he said.

This is in addition to marketing annuities. Annuities are a fixed sum of money paid to someone each year, typically for the rest of their life.

Mr Martin Nsubuga, the executive director at URBRA says people want their money as money as soon as they start saving for retirement.

“This is reflected in the way workers are demanding for reduction in the retirement age or age to access their funds. They want a certain percentage of the amount to be accessed at a certain point in time rather than waiting when they are old,” Mr Nsubuga adds.