How CEOs can embrace digital transformation

By Patrick Adengo

In this digital age, winning the market requires chief executive officers (CEOs) and their management teams to go beyond using technology to drive business growth. It requires CEOs and their teams to evolve into new businesses, approaches, products and services and using robust emerging technologies. It also requires breaking through mind-sets that infiltrate management groupthink to progress.

Maintaining a mind-set and believing a myth may delay an organisation’s prospects for growth and breakthrough thinking. Buying into multiple of these myths or groupthink can erase those opportunities altogether.

These are the myths that infiltrate management groupthink;

Believing in a mind-set that technology is the responsibility of Chief Technical Officers (CTOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs)

CEOs must own the technology vision.

All companies are tech companies; all CEOs are tech CEOs.

The chief information officer (CIO) and chief technical officer (CTO) play a role in crafting opportunities. However, this responsibility cuts across the entire C-suite. Successfully entering new markets and deploying new business models requires deep customer understanding and operational know-how, domains that extend beyond the CIO and CTO.

Taking advantage of technology and driving disruption requires strong leadership from the CEO first, empowering the team and followed by support from all the executive team.

A groupthink that technology alone is a silver bullet to digital transformation

Technology alone is not a silver bullet when it comes to digital transformation.

Many businesses are trying to implement services which are not fit for purpose.

Businesses associate technologies such as cloud services, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), modern networks and infrastructure and data analytics with digital transformation. But, they’re not always relevant to the majority of organisations.

Not all technologies are equally valuable for all businesses .

A myth in technology > strategy

Technology requires strategy - and strategy requires technology.

With more employees wanting to work remotely and flexibly, many organisations try to implement cloud-based solutions to gain, and retain, the best talent. But these solutions aren’t always a one-size-fits-all. Cloud-based systems work best when they are built specifically for the organisation it is servicing. So, choose one which meets your needs.

Believing that all tech companies should act like mighty tech giants

Every company is a tech company, but not everyone needs to act like the mighty tech giants from Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

A mind-set that newcomers will disrupt incumbents

Newcomers win because they are unburdened by historic processes aligned to improving.

Nevertheless, incumbent CEOs have the power to realign and free teams from being entrapped with “this is how things have always been done” approach to utilising new technologies.

Therefore, CEOs and their teams should focus on technology’s business impact rather than the technology itself. Evaluate how technology changes and impacts your decisions about improving, market entry, monetisation and evolving and business transformation.

Don’t mistake experimenting for strategy

Investing in a wide range of technology pilots can be useful; however, you need a comprehensive strategy for using technology in your business.

Develop strategy at digital speed

Traditional strategy process cannot keep up with the pace of rapid strides in technology advancement. Be willing to rapidly change, evolve or even abandon strategic choices that are not working.

Favour sensing over forecasting

Given the dynamic pace and complexity of digital technology advances, accurate forecasting is virtually impossible.

Make the most of other companies’ innovation efforts by partnering with other players in your broader ecosystem rather than working alone. Collaborate on technology across the C-suite.