How Covid-19 has hit financial markets

By Martin Luther Oketch

The volatile market conditions throughout February and March from around the world sparked a flight to safety and liquidity among investors.

The foreigners who were investing in Emerging Frontier Markets and developing economies opted to sell their investment in the local bonds to invest them in a safe haven in the US. As a result, this led to turbulence in the foreign exchange market in Uganda.

The executive director research Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, says as a result of global financial markets turbulence and the rush by investors to hold the US dollars, the exchange rate depreciated from an average of Shs3,676.9 per the US dollar in February 2020 to close at Shs3,918.1 on March 24, a change of Shs240.2 in three weeks.

“Exchange rates in most emerging and frontier economies have similarly been affected. Indeed, the Kenya shilling has depreciated on average by 0.21 per cent on daily basis since the beginning of March 2020, similar to Uganda shilling depreciation rate,” he said.

Dr Mugume added: “The Indian Rupee and South Africa Rand have also depreciated by daily averages of 0.26 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. It is only heavily managed currencies like Tanzanian shilling and Rwanda Franc that seemingly have been stable.”

Not only has the foreign exchange market been hit by Covid-19 leading to turbulences but also the capital markets industry, where there has been a drastic reduction in market activities and total market capitalisation.

Capital markets

Recently, the chief executive officer of Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), Mr Paul Bwiso said: “Following the confirmation of corona (Covid-19) virus in Uganda, the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) wishes to reassure all investors and the general public that it continues to work jointly with all market players to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of business with the securities market.”

About the current status of the market, Mr Bwiso said: “To date, shares of local companies listed on USE remain relatively stable with movements in Local Shares Index (LCI) remaining at a normal range (-1.62) since the start of the year.”

“On the other hand, the ALL Shares Index (ALSI) has registered a notable drop of 23.6 per cent to date which movement is correspondingly reflected by the drop in market capitalisation to Shs19.17 trillion as of March 24 2020.

The fall in market capitalisation is largely attributed to the share price movements of cross-listed stocks which account for over 80 per cent of the total capitalisation,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says in its current Global Financial Stability report of April 2020 that early in the year, financial markets were anchored by a widespread sense of optimism because of supportive monetary policies, reduced trade tensions especially between the US and China, and tentative signs of stabilisation in the global economy.

However, as Covid-19 spread globally, the prices of risk assets and commodities started to fall at unprecedented speed while the prices of safe-haven assets, such as gold and US Treasuries, gained as investors reassessed the economic impact of Covid-19 and rushed for safety and liquidity equity markets experienced the fastest drop in history with the S&P 500 falling 20 per cent from its peak in just 16 trading sessions.

The asset price declines reached about half the magnitude seen in 2008–09 at the worst point of the sell-off and implied volatility spiked across asset classes, in some cases to levels last seen during the global financial crisis.

However, markets pared back some of the losses more recently as decisive policy actions to contain the fallout from the pandemic managed to stabilise investor sentiment.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Financial Counsellor, Mr Tobias Adrian said on April 14 in Washington DC during an online news conference that emerging and frontier market economies are facing a perfect storm.

“As so often happens at times of financial distress, emerging markets risk bearing the heaviest burden. In fact, Emerging Markets have experienced the sharpest portfolio flow reversal on record — about $100 billion, or 0.4 per cent of their GDP — posing stark challenges to more vulnerable countries.

“The global spread of Covid-19 may require the imposition of tougher and longer-lasting containment measures — actions that may lead to a further tightening of global financial conditions, should they result in a more severe and prolonged downturn,” he said.

Impact of crisis

“The ultimate impact of the crisis on the global economy, as well as the timing of a recovery, is highly uncertain. This crisis presents a very serious threat to the stability of the global financial system. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, financial conditions tightened at unprecedented speed, exposing some “cracks” in global financial markets,” he said.

Mr Tobias said market volatility spiked and borrowing costs surged on expectations of widespread defaults. Signs of strain emerged in major funding markets, including the global U.S. dollar funding market stressing that historically large capital outflows exacerbated domestic shocks in emerging market economies.

“These developments have raised the risk that the inability of borrowers to service their debts would put pressure on banks and cause credit markets to freeze up. A prolonged period of dislocation in financial markets could trigger distress among financial institutions, which, in turn, could lead to a credit crunch for nonfinancial borrowers, further exacerbating the economic downturn,” he said.

However, Mr Tobias said Central banks globally have taken bold and decisive actions by easing monetary policy, purchasing a range of assets, and providing liquidity to the financial system in an effort to lean against the tightening in financial conditions and maintain the flow of credit to the economy.

“As policy rates are now near or below zero in many major advanced economies, unconventional measures and forward guidance about the expected policy path are becoming the main tools for these central banks going forward. Central banks may also consider further measures to support the economy during these challenging times. Policymakers need to maintain a balance between safeguarding financial stability and supporting economic activity,” he said.

Drop in economic activity

Challenges. Mr Tobias said the Covid-19 pandemic poses unprecedented health, economic, and financial stability challenges and the first priority is, of course, to save lives. But the necessary containment measures to limit the spread of the virus are causing a dramatic decline in economic activity.

Growth outlook contracts. He said as a result, in only three months, the 2020 outlook has shifted from expected growth of more than 3 per cent globally to a sharp contraction of negative 3 per cent—much worse than the output loss was seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.