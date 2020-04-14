How SMEs can be resilient after Covid-19

By Nancy Akullo and Charles Lutimba

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction in economic activity due to a combination of global supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions and the sudden decline in demand.

Most produce is exported to overseas countries, therefore, if countries are closing borders and instituting stringent measures, Ugandan businesses are heavily impacted.

Businesses are also facing reduced productivity as many workers struggle to reach workplaces owing to mobility restrictions and safety concerns.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contribute over 70 per cent towards Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 90 per cent employment opportunities. Therefore, when SMEs suffer, the entire economy suffers.

Many SMEs are sustained by bank loans which have to be serviced periodically. With the current situation, many SMEs will not be able to service their loans. Stagnation in loan repayment will cause banks to suffer. As a result, there will be an increase in bad debts and this will affect liquidity.

Cash flow

Cash flow is like the heartbeat of any business. When it is not working properly, it can threaten the viability of the business.

Advertisement

Its absence affects mundane and critical business operations ranging from salary payments, and other operational costs, among others. This in turn affects demand for goods and services and the general flow of cash within the economy, hence a recession.

A number of economies have since revised their economic growth projections with the Ministry of Finance envisaging Uganda’s economic growth slowing to 5.2 per cent to 5.7 per cent in 2019-20 from an earlier forecast of 6 per cent depending on the severity of the impact coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, governments all over the world have come up with robust fiscal responses aimed at resuscitating their businesses and households through programmes such as corporate finance working capital (to avail businesses with working capital, for example through soft loans), mortgage and rent holidays.

As the business community waits for the government to fully activate its deliberate polices to ensure that the economy is not much affected, Uganda’s Central Bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8 per cent, with the authorities saying the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 disease had depressed economic activity.

Currently, the business community needs to be versatile to remain afloat. Among the key aspects to note include the following considerations:

Ensure prudent financial management to ease the cash flow burden: Cash is critical at this time, and accountants should institute measures to protect the liquidity of the business.

Such measures may include: ensuring central management of resources, prioritising expenditure to essential expenses, reducing cash outflows through cost reduction and delaying payments.

Delay of payments should be well-handled through communication with suppliers. Consider deferring capital expenditure such as building, maintenance and property costs. Also consider applying for short term credit, to cover any deficiencies.

Embrace automation

Businesses should explore innovative ways to reach customers through digital channels.

Ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees through facilitating remote working and flexi working schedules. Institute safety measures at the business premises and provide protective gear to onsite staff.

If staff feel protected, they are likely to be more productive. Practise regular and transparent communication. Consider options for leave and where layoffs become inevitable, they must be executed within the legal framework.

Take advantage of amnesties

The National Social Security Fund has granted an amnesty to businesses to reschedule social security contributions for the next three months effective March 31. Businesses facing cash flow challenges should apply for this amnesty, to protect liquidity, while avoiding penalties.

Also take advantage of extensions of tax returning deadlines as guided by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Renegotiate contracts

In moments of uncertainty, businesses will wish to escape existing contractual obligations by seeking to excuse or delay performance under contracts based on force majeure (common-law doctrines that could arguably justify what would otherwise constitute breach). A number of contracting parties anticipate unforeseeable impact on their ability to perform by including an express force majeure provision in their contract.

A force majeure provision premises that a contracting party is not responsible for its violations of the contract, including delayed performance, to the extent due to events not within the reasonable control of the party.

However, how broad or narrow the force majeure provision is drafted will determine whether COVID-19 or the impacts thereof amount to force majeure. Whereas force majeure clauses include broad catch-all provisions, even a broadly worded provision may not excuse performance unless the force majeure clause makes some specific reference to the event at issue.

Seeking legal advice may be handy but we encourage businesses to consider reviewing or revising terms and conditions, in light of their obligations as per the existing contracts.

Activate the Business Continuity Plan (BCP)

Currently, it is vital to react as fast as possible to mitigate impact and other risks and to prepare the business for the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible impact.

Businesses should consider establishing the required infrastructure, cyber, employees, business, operational and communication utilities, with the aim of managing the new challenges and risks but also ensure continuity of operations and production.

The BCP should enable the business to activate its strategic and operational framework to increase resilience with the ultimate objective being the prevention of suspension of operations or services.

Risk assessment

With this pandemic, entrepreneurs are advised to perform a risk assessment and put in place clear policies and procedures to protect their business and the people within from contracting and spreading the virus.

The risks should be assessed in how they specifically relate to one’s business. The level of risk may differ depending on the staff one has within their premises, the nature of their movements, existing infrastructure, and extent of contact with clients, among others.

Financial recovery

Some businesses have business interruption insurance; this is the time to contact your insurance agent to review your policy to understand precisely what you are and are not covered for in the event of an extended incident.

Some lines of insurance such as health, workers’ compensation and life will most likely have covered claims with respect to COVID-19. However, for a business that may not have had this cover, this should be a learning moment going forward.

Force majeure

A number of contracting parties anticipate unforeseeable impact on their ability to perform by including an express force majeure provision in their contract.

A force majeure provision premises that a contracting party is not responsible for its violations of the contract, including delayed performance, to the extent due to events not within the reasonable control of the party.

However, how broad or narrow the force majeure provision is drafted will determine whether COVID-19 or the impacts thereof amount to force majeure. Whereas force majeure clauses include broad catch-all provisions, even a broadly worded provision may not excuse performance unless the force majeure clause makes some specific reference to the event at issue.

Seeking legal advice may be handy but we encourage businesses to consider reviewing or revising terms and conditions, in light of their obligations as per the existing contracts.