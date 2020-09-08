Is your company prepared for transfer pricing scrutiny?

Transfer pricing is not only a critical area of taxation, but also a subject of increasing focus by tax authorities. International bodies have been vocal about the potential abuse of pricing arrangements between sister companies. The mispricing of transactions occasions tax losses to countries. To plug tax leakages and collect more tax revenues, tax authorities are keen to stop pricing misrepresentation common in dealings between related parties. In the first of a series of articles, I give a simplified account of the key transfer pricing issues in Uganda that businesses must be aware of. Barriers to global commerce have been removed by the rapid advances in technology and communication. With this, new international business opportunities and risks have emerged. International enterprises now have the flexibility to set up business anywhere in the world without inhibition, enabling them to access cheap labour, raw materials and a ready market. The prices international enterprises charge on dealings with sister companies are, however, also under more increased examination by the tax authorities. If the tax authorities dispute the pricing basis, they adjust the taxable base of these transactions hence issuing additional tax assessments for unpaid taxes. Based on practice and experience, transfer pricing adjustment assessments are usually colossal.

Transfer price

When two or more sister companies trade with one another, the charge for their intra group dealings is known as the transfer price. Unless demonstrated otherwise, a general assumption by tax authorities is that the price charged for related party dealings differs from the fair market prices because of the special relationship between the sister organisations. Since there is no global tax system, the different tax rates between countries provide a perceived incentive for international companies to recognise lower profits in countries with higher corporation tax in order to minimise the overall tax charge to the group. This is achieved through overpriced charges beyond the normal market rates for related party transactions.

To cure the above mischief, governments across the globe including Uganda have introduced comprehensive transfer pricing rules obliging parties to related party transactions to fix their prices to reflect normal market prices or, in accordance with the arm’s length standard. These rules are designed to discourage groups of companies from shifting profits from high to low (or zero) tax jurisdictions. Initially transfer pricing rules were focused only on cross-border transactions, but most jurisdictions Uganda inclusive have now extended them to apply to domestic transactions. This is intended to deter the shifting of profits to entities in favourable domestic tax regimes, or with tax losses.

Uganda introduced detailed transfer pricing rules in 2011. The Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations are closely based on international practice. Since 2011, the Uganda Revenue Authority (“URA”) has been building internal capacity to deal with this complex area of taxation. The URA has started to pursue large transfer pricing audits. We anticipate more intensified audits by the URA in its effort to plug tax leakages but also collect additional revenues to meet its increased tax target but also raise the ratio of tax collections to gross domestic product.

Transfer pricing rules

Uganda’s transfer pricing rules require that prices applied in transactions between sister companies are consistent with those that would be charged between independent persons dealing under the same conditions and acting at arm’s length. This is termed the arm’s length standard. It assumes that each party should act in what it sees as its own individual best interests regardless of the interests (or instructions) of any related party. Where this principle is not adhered to, tax authorities have the right to amend transaction terms for the purposes of computing tax and interest and penalties are also likely to apply.

Therefore, both local and international companies that engage in transactions with sister organisations should pay more attention to the basis of pricing for their related party dealings.

This will ensure that by the time the URA comes knocking to audit this area of tax, they are prepared for this inspection. Look out for my next article with guidance on how business can comply with Uganda’s transfer pricing requirements.