Keep investor communication lines open during pandemic

By SUZANNE KILOLO

The Covid-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on a global scale, overturning age-old norms. For the first time in the history of our relatively young capital markets, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has authorised virtual shareholder meetings in place of physical conventions.

Companies find themselves encumbered by bureaucratic tape that was put in place to promote accountability and transparency at a time when large gatherings were, at most, just a 21-day notice away.

In its recent guidelines to Nairobi Securities Exchange listed companies, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) emphasised that material decisions that companies make during the Covid-19 lockdowns will have to be ratified by shareholders in future.

No one is sure yet how the new normal will look like, but the CMA has investors’ best interests at heart by insisting on taking only measured decisions during these uncertain times.

The board and management of companies, both listed and unlisted, are grappling with how best to preserve shareholder wealth at this time. From an operational point of view, trade and supply chains across a wide spectrum of industries are broken.

The difference with previous pandemics is that Covid-19 presents an extraordinary level of uncertainty that will resonate across businesses for possibly years to come.

Advertisement

As corporate leaders work on their companies’ mitigation strategies, they will need to update their investor communication frameworks as a good case practice in stakeholder management.

The Investor Relations function is increasingly becoming a critical component in developing credible information that supports investor understanding of a company’s decision-making process during these uncertain times.

Admittedly, crisis communication should not start at the outset of a crisis especially when it comes to a company’s multiple stakeholders. Periodic updates and targeted communication to all stakeholders goes a long way in building credibility and influencing how investors react when a crisis does happen.

Clarity in communication or lack of it also impacts a company’s valuation over the long-term.

Investor relations teams within companies should prepare and present scenario analysis on the impact of the pandemic on their businesses. Such scenario analysis supports an organisation’s awareness of future uncertainties, while providing a range of possible outcomes (worst-, base-, and best-case).

This helps companies detail how best to measure pressures on business operations and financial impact, and the measures put in place for each scenario. Keep in mind that this scenario planning needs to be reviewed constantly as the pandemic unfolds, and its full impact is better understood.

Planning

The planning must also take into account external interventions such as the measures put in place by governments and the related behavioural change directives that in this case include social distancing, work from home, containment or lockdown of certain regions and requirements for medical testing.

Pay attention to specific industry mitigation initiatives, as well as the company’s likely areas of both downsides and opportunities, including effects on the supply chain, earnings, cash flow, liquidity and covenants. For banks; a key issue will be the impact of loan moratoriums and NPLs as a key risk factor.

Stay close to the detailed Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in place and act quickly to mitigate financial and operational headwinds.

Ensure all stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers) in the business ecosystem are safe and informed. It is also necessary to detail the recovery plan and what it may entail; be it cutting costs, a pivot in certain revenue streams or completely reconsidering the corporate strategy.

Manage crisis

The Investor Relations function is increasingly becoming a critical component in developing credible information that supports investor understanding of a company’s decision-making process during these uncertain times.

Admittedly, crisis communication should not start at the outset of a crisis especially when it comes to a company’s multiple stakeholders.

Periodic updates and targeted communication to all stakeholders goes a long way in building credibility and influencing how investors react when a crisis does happen.