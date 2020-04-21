Lessons from corona

By Justus Lyaatu

Ms Zurah Nantege, a fish trader used to start business in the evenings before the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, she starts selling her merchandise as early as 8a.m in the morning. She no longer sits in her stall at Kalerwe market.

“I used to go to Mukono town to collect my own stock. But since the transport system sustained the biggest shock from the coronavirus, I run out of stock for a month because I did not have means of making deliveries here,” said Ms Nantege, a 28-year-old who sells dry fish in Kampala.

She added; “Now, I just order and the stock is delivered here and instead of sitting at the market, I call up customers.”

Ms Nantege, whose fish business has been redefined explains that she does more deliveries now than waiting for customers to come to her stall. This is partly to reduce of social interaction as recommended by government as a means of fighting coronavirus.

It is a new trend that is likely to stick with Ms Nantege long after the government has contained coronavirus.

Business unusual

Business experts believe that businesses should come to terms that business will not be the same even after the disease is wiped out on the globe.

They believe that consumers’ tastes and spending culture is likely to change, something that will also make businesses to change their mode of operation.

Mr Charles Ocici, the executive director at Enterprise Uganda, says it is time for businesses to realign with the situation and take lessons from what is going on.

“You can have a dream of things you want to achieve. But it is time we put in the back of our minds that plans can be distorted; whether you are in a first class or third class world,” he said.

Ocici adds: “We are used to traditional solutions where customers do ‘walk- ins’ or ‘make orders’. But going forward, creativity and innovativeness will be vital for businesses.”

He explains, “Café Javas is now over stretched with home delivery orders. But after the crisis, they will open their café but the home deliveries will continue.”

Mr Ocici believes it is high time businesses brought demand and thought for customers as well as using technology by developing Apps to enhance business.

Mr Edirisa Sembatya, a business trainer and managing director, Finding XY, says developing an ICT enabled delivery system to improve the operational resilience for any business is the way to go rather than relying on the traditional way.

“Companies will start leveraging existing delivery services and digital platforms or create their own applications for business continuity,” he said.

Mr Stuart Mwesigwa, the business development manager at Roofings Limited, says the first step is to accept that things will no longer be the same and be ready to adapt.

“Things like working at home, using Internet and its technologies such as zoom are here to stay and they will be part of our businesses,” he said.

No man is an island

No matter how successful the business is, Mr Ocici advises that businesses should know they belong to a network; he says, what can affect a business in Atlanta, USA can also affect a local business in Uganda.

“For instance, Coca-Cola, Mukwano Industries, Nile Breweries need those small shops in Amuria. They need security, doctors, transporters; this is an all big network,” he says.

Mr Ocici adds, “Some companies export or import hence our businesses transactions go beyond Uganda hence what affects America can affect a small business here in Uganda.”

Mr Sembatya said companies will now start exploring collaborations and partnerships across your value chain, business don’t need to reinvent the wheel but it is time to take partnerships seriously.

Fragility of markets

Mr Sembatya its time for businesses to rethink value propositions for customers because some things will never be the same again.

“Determine how this global pandemic has reshaped your business landscape and strategise accordingly, businesses are going to analyse their markets and if not fit, they should look for better ones,” he says.

Additionally, Mr Ocici says, “It used to be that those dealing with international market are not affected by changes locally. But from today, I’m telling businesses that there is no market that is immune to disruptions.”

Mr Ocici further elaborated that for instance, the flower market will take time to heal because after the Covid-19 is contained; buying flowers will be one of the last things people will think about.

Cash flow

Mr Sembatya explains that for SMEs whose cash flow cushion is thin, determining what will keep them afloat and dropping expenses that no longer add value is the most viable solution.

“Business owners can reduce operations and operate lean to avoid unnecessary expenses over the next three to six months,” he says.

However, Mr Ocici observes that investing in long term projects will change because currently, cash flow is very vital for business continuity.

“If you have been keeping your cash in long term investments, you are finished. This is the time cash is needed for production. Any delays in getting the cash will delay the process,” he says.

Human resources

Mr Sembatya says although companies have moved staff engagements online and are encouraging them to work from home, when business normalises, things will be different.

“Companies have been taking employees as employees but going forward, companies are going to revise the employee value proposition and involve them,” he says.

“Employees will be involved in decisions of what can be done to reduce company expenses and improve resilience, something human resource managers had kept to themselves,” he said.

Mr Ocici explains that management should also discuss with the employees how to be efficient on a lean budget. When there are pay cuts, there should be a discussion rather than blanket decisions.

“Tell your workers about all cuts and communication should be clear. This will bring bondage and understanding of the challenges by staff which is good for business continuity,” he says.

Mr Mwesigwa argues that going forward, companies need to spend carefully as they save for the unseen.

“We tried and it worked, where employees were given personal cars, now they can share or use cheaper means. I don’t think it is right to sack employees but cut on other benefits or overheads,” he says.

He adds, “Deferring allowances such as fuel and statutory obligations such as NSSF, going forward employees are going to review terms of employment.”

Flexibility

Businesses should be willing to adjust to the new opportunities a crisis presents. Brewing companies, for example, are now making a killing in manufacturing alternative goods.

“When the hotels and bars went quite with stocks of alcohol, breweries were out of business. But now they are making 70 per cent of the sanitisers in the market using that alcohol,” Mr Ocici says.