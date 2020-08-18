Managing employee relations during Covid-19

By Denis Kakembo

Employment law aspects have become a critical pre-occupation at the moment owing to a myriad of issues affecting the employer-employee relationship during this raging coronavirus pandemic.

Ongoing cost cutting measures by organisations have affected employees. They have either been laid off, sent on unpaid leave, asked to take pay cuts or in some cases requested to refund salaries they were paid during lockdown while there was no work. This article delves into some legal issues to consider while managing employee relations during this period.

Businesses have legal as well as moral responsibilities to keep employees and their families safe from the risk of covid infection through social distancing and other recommended standard operating procedures like protective clothing and face masks. Employers can equally encourage including facilitating their employees to the extent possible to work remotely from their homes. If the spread of the virus is not contained at the workplace, there is the risk of disruption to the business if a large number of employees are indisposed.

Enterprises experiencing financial hardships have implemented redundancy programmes with some of their employees retrenched. Staff redundancy should, however, be done in compliance with contractual and labour law obligations to ensure that the business does not open itself up to legal challenges that may be expensive to defend.

Where the number of employees terminated exceeds 10, this is called collective termination and the law in Uganda obliges the employer to inform the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, about the termination and the underlying reasons.

The Employment Act allows an employer to end an employment relationship by issuing an advance notice of termination or making a payment in lieu of the notice.

The notice period an employee is entitled to depends on the terms of the employment contract but the law prescribes minimum notice periods and these are: no notice requirement for employees who have worked for less than six months, two weeks’ notice for employees who have worked for more than six months but less than one year, one month notice for employees who have worked between one year and five years, two months’ notice for employees who have worked between five years and 10 years and three months’ notice for employees who have worked for 10 years or more.

Advertisement

In lieu of the notice, the employer can effect immediate termination with an equivalent payment to the affected staff.

Employers must fulfil the attendant obligations to their employees upon termination of employment. These include the payment of any wages due at the time the employment relationship ends. The employee may equally be entitled to a payment of outstanding leave days, gratuity and severance pay if applicable. The employer must also provide a certificate of service on request by the employee.

In certain stipulated instances, the employer may be required to repatriate employees from their workplace to their home areas when their employment ends. The duty to repatriate arises where an employee was employed to work at a station which is located more than 100 kilometres from their home, and the employment relationship is terminated by expiration of the contract period, for sickness, by agreement between the employer and employee or by order of the Labour Officer. The employer, however, has a duty to repatriate an employee who has worked for at least ten years irrespective of how the employment contracts ends.

Staff salaries may only be reduced with the employee’s agreement considering that an employment contract may not be unilaterally varied by one party without the consent of the other.