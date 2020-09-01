Mid-term access to NSSF money is not good - URBRA

ByJustus Lyatuu

As the discussions on the proposed mid-term access to National Social Security Fund savings by workers continue to take shape, Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) has come out to explain that the move would be wrong. Prosper Magazine caught up with Mr Martin Nsubuga, the chief executive officer at URBRA.

A lot has happened since the establishment of URBRA as a regulator. What is your take on the development of the retirement benefits sector?

URBRA operations started in 2013 and the process of creating it started around 2003. By then, the sector had issues like mismanagement of funds, loss of people’s funds, corruption, and serious governance issues both with government schemes and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

There were many schemes going on but there were no regulators. At that time, there was a lot of confusion, for instance, the Army, National Water, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) had their pension schemes but not regulated.

A lot has happened since URBRA was formed with an objective of protecting savers and process of regulations. From that time up to now, we have issued many regulations to guide the sector. We have enhanced the supervision to protect the Fund and give assurance to the market.

We have guided on where to invest which we continue to monitor and supervise. There has been division of labour, for instance, we have fund managers, segregated functionality where you have professionals; we have licenced 67 schemes to date, 12 umbrella which house 168 other schemes, the market now have 220 plans licensed.

We have fund managers, custodians banks, 500 trustees since we started. But we have 191 active trustees. There is a high level of compliance, even NSSF is working knowing that it is been watched.

Discussions on the proposed mid-term access to National SocialSecurity Fund (NSSF) savings by workers continue to take shape. As the regulator, what is your take?

Midterm access is something that was envisaged in the laws and the framers of the laws gave that provision but one had to be ill or would get the money for a mortgage. Along way, coronavirus came up.

Currently, the discussion of midterm is because of Covid-19, people have lost jobs but our argument is if you are agitating for midterm access for consumption, which is not right. The intention then was that one gets not for consumption but development.

We should change our mindset. What we save is just 5 per cent and the employer puts in 10 per cent. People should be using other avenues to save rather than looking at the NSSF savings.

Midterm access is not good because it impairs the long term accumulation principal but now there where you use your money to mortgage or ill health that is okay but this discussion where people wanted their money after Covid-19 that was for consumption which is not good.

You may realise that the laws stipulate that we retire at 60, yet people live longer on retirement, but we are seeing people living up to 90 years, meaning if we take care of our health, we are likely to live longer.

What about the recent media reports about disbanding URBRA and one of the agitators is NSSF, where is the challenge?

I don’t think there is bickering on whom the entity will regulate. No regulator is wanted by the regulated, and there is always bad blood but the regulator is trying to put the sector in order.

These discussions are informed by the levy NSSF gives the regulator; but we don’t regulate or levy NSSF alone; we regulate 67 schemes, 11 administrators, seven fund managers we also regulated 12 umbrellas schemes with 168 participating employers so our scope is quite big.

The issue is the levy we receive from regulated entities and this is a known thing, even media houses pay levy at some point, at URBRA unlike in other countries, the levy we collect is transferred to the consolidated account in the Ministry of Finance.

For the last two years, not all the money we have collected is given to us for use but there is a misconception that we get the money and misuse it, something that is wrong. We also beg to get this money from the Ministry of Finance.

By the way, the money is not too much; it is around Shs5.2b. Remember NSSF assets under management are at around Shs13 trillion and our levy is 0.05 per cent which translates to Shs6.5b but again that money goes to government and what comes back to us is roughly Shs5.2b.

When you compare to the total costs of the scheme it is 1.3 per cent of the scheme and the 0.05 per cent is part of the costs so it would be wrong to say that the levy eats into the profits or impedes on investments.

Kenya charges 0.2 per cent against the assets but we charge 0.05 per cent for NSSF but others its 0.025 per cent that is not high. We don’t think there is friction apart from the levy we are moving well.

We are working well with NSSF only that we rejected some of their trustees like workers nominees and that’s why the workers are in arms and I think they want to go back to the era of no regulations so I think they are interfering with their work.

Isn’t the cost of engaging professional service providers too high for the savers funds?

Fund management comes with a cost, when we had just come, the costs were high but the costs are going down, now financial statements have to provide details; we publish all service providers fees and charges now we see a move towards market oriented rates, the rates are fairly and consistent.

Which are some of the major schemes that URBRA is supervising?

They include NSSF, parliamentary pension scheme, public service scheme and these are the mandatory schemes, however, there are those that are not mandatory like URA staff scheme, Bank of Uganda staff scheme, National Water, all commercial banks among others in total 67 schemes.

Cabinet recently approved a Bill for the establishment of the Public Service Pension Fund, how prepared is the Authority to supervise public service?

We are ready. The beauty is that this is not new, apparently the public pension scheme is not funded, there is no money available for anyone retiring today that’s why there are delays, pension arrears, and old people suffer. By coming of the law, we are going to create a Fund.

We have been part of writing the law, the Bill is well structured to meet broader interests of workers in the public service. With a wider wage bill, we are looking at Shs450b in the first year and if that trend continues it’s going to be big.

How has the sector performed in the last five years and how has URBRA contributed to that performance?

We see a serious growth in assets. We see over Shs15 trillion in this market. Out of that, NSSF has Shs13 trillion and occupation schemes have Shs2 trillion. We are the fastest sector growing in this economy.

We contribute 11 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to date. When you compare that with 2014 where our contribution was at 5.2 per cent, that’s almost double. Assets now stand at about Shs15 trillion and less that Shs5 trillion in 2013. The costs of managing funds are going down.

The average returns to members’ investment we are talking of 14.5 per cent on average.

The globe has been affected by Covid-19 and savers have lost their jobs. Hasn’t this affected their ability to continue remitting their contributions?

Yes it has. But so far, the numbers we get for contribution are reducing. Those contributing under regulatory arrangement write and seek for postponement or deferment and most those in NSSF took that. This means they are reducing contribution but they will get back later.

Under occupational schemes, they have options of where the employer can decide not to postpone, for example, if a company is not able to meet their obligations, they write to us asking for the period and when the period of break ends, they will inform us again that they are resuming.