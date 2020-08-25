Ocaka’s artstic hands craft treasure from old tyres

By Isaac Otwii

The artistic work of 27-year old Bernard Ocaka is helping to cut down on stray plastics in Gulu town and its rural areas. Ocaka makes fancy furniture from imperishable waste including old tyres.

Ocaka, the founder of Ocakarts in Gulu town, sees the potential to give items like these a new life as colourful, stylish furniture and home décor.

Among the ideas he has put into action is decorative tables made out of old car tyres, and chairs made out of non-biodegradable wastes.

Ocaka’s eye for recycling items that others regard as trash has bloomed into a thriving business, which has handed him and other youth a stable job while reducing the amount of trash that ends up polluting the environment.

His love for art started in Primary Four at Gulu Public Primary School. Although the war that broke out in the early 2000’s in northern Uganda shattered his school dream, his artistic spirit thrived.

“When the war came to an end, I came back to Gulu and joined Negri Primary and Secondary School. I only performed well in art subjects. But it wasn’t safe in school. I was among the students who got abducted in 2006,” he recalls.

After six months, Ocaka escaped from the bush and came back home with the help from his uncle.

“I had to pursue my education again at Midland High School in Kawempe, Kampala where I met good art teachers who nurtured me. I didn’t have school fees but I could do wall paintings for the school to get discounts,” he says.

In 2016, Ocaka was admitted at Makerere University where he eventually graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts.

“I knew that if I didn’t do arts at the university, I wasn’t going to do anything because I believed in following my passion other than doing what others want me to do. I was the only one in our family who really loved arts,” says Ocaka.

And during his first and second year at the university, he says he had to start printing T-shirts and painting houses to pay for his hostel fees.

Upon graduating in 2018, Ocaka got employed as a graphics designer at a graphics shop in Gulu town. He, however, did not feel it was all he deserves with his creativity.

When he came face-to-face with unemployment, he realised he needed to become self-reliant.

“When I faced the huge monster called unemployment, I told myself that if I can’t work for my dreams, someone will pay me to work for their dreams. So I had to quit!” he recalls.

It was then that Ocaka had to figure out how to start his own business out of what he had learned.

Ocaka soon identified an opportunity from refurbishing old tyres into tables.

“One day as I walking in Gulu town, I went to a garage and saw many tyres rendered useless. I asked myself how I could make money out of those tyres. I brainstormed and made a design of the tyre with threads in the middle for sitting and house designs,” he says.

When a lecturer at Gulu University saw the design, he was blown away. Litle did he know that that design would birth his starting capital.

“If you finish this, I will pay you for it and indeed he paid me Shs50,000. That was the capital I started with.”

Thanks to an old tyre he got freely from a garage at his neighbourhood, Ocaka’s fortunes quickly turned around.

Currently, Ocaka has turned his living room in Gulu Town into a workshop where he makes tables and chairs out of trash. He makes at least three tables when working alone and 10 tables when working with two youth he trained and employed at the workshop.

“I realised I could do better than that and I used the Shs50,000 to buy more tyres. I do my marketing online where I post pictures of the designs I have made. Every day, I spend almost six hours on the Internet doing advertisements,” says Ocaka.

A table at Ocaka’s workshop goes for between Shs200,000 and Shs1.5 million depending on the size and materials used. He makes a profit of at least Shs100,000 out of each table sold.



Challenges

Every business venture comes with a challenge. It was hard at first to convince his potential clients online with just pictures of his finished designs.

“I have faced trust issues with customers. It was hard to convince customers online to trust me with their money. But that Is how it started and built my business empire. I spend 50 per cent of my earnings on online marketing,” he says.

He relies on online shops where he makes purchases for materials that he imports.

“My mum feels proud when she sees customers coming home because it means I will be able to pay bills. With the materials I use, some of the materials are expensive and I have to import. Thanks to Jumia, that helps me,” Ocaka notes.

Advice

Mr Ocaka says with the business of interior design, patience, and persistence lead the way.

“Sometimes you feel you are not being creative, so you walk around and relax your mind. You have to be able to do it again until you perfect it. My first product wasn’t that good but I didn’t say ‘this thing is not good.’ I kept doing it,” he says.

Design - a highly creative job, is about making something new or different that has not already been made.

“Education is the key but it’s not free. So it is not the measure of success …it is just an added advantage. You should be open-minded with creativity. Use the Internet to explore the world of creativity. ,” says Ocaka.



Future plans

He plans to open a learning institution that will help fight unemployment by offering hands-on skills training for the youth.