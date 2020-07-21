Online hardware store posts 83% growth during lockdown

By Charlotte Ninsiima

As many businesses paused during the lockdown, the wenahardware.com, an online building store, was recounting increased orders. Vaolah Amumpaire, the co-founder of Wena hardware invented the online building store as an end to end digital store for home construction and improvement solutions.

Like any mobile application, users are able to buy building materials, access construction financing, industry professionals and source any construction materials from abroad with just a few clicks.

Amumpaire explains that payments are made using direct bank transfers, mobile money transfers and any electronic cards.

Start

Her journey down the road was inspired by the plight of Ugandans abroad that send money back home to friends and family to help them oversee construction projects back home, however the latter cheat, using the money to enrich themselves. The professional marketer thought of a solution that would enable them to shop for their construction materials conveniently, and have them delivered to their construction sites.

The adage that ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ clearly defines Wena’s start.

“Wena was built in phases. I paid for a domain, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), plugins and extensions first and the developer started. This cost me about Shs400,000 and was part of my initial savings,” she recalls.

Her day starts off at 6:30a.m with checking emails, then meetings with a team of 12 professionals. She works till late attending to clients considering the difference in time zones.

All the way, partnerships have been the greatest way to run a successful e-commerce business. This cuts across for offline and online businesses. The recent partnership with Housing Finance Bank is to bridge the financial gap among clients. So are other working relationships developed with all other partners, Hima Cement, Regal Paints and Roofings LTD among others to enable us become efficient and serve our clients better during these unprecedented times.

Status in lockdown

Taking into account that for most part of the lockdown, hardware stores were not operational, movements limited, this could have influenced buying patterns too. As most businesses were swept under the carpet, being a digital platform, Wena registered a growth rate of 83 per cent compared to May 2019. In June alone, orders increased by 96 per cent year on year compared to 2018 & 2019. This was attributed to limited movements by most people who appreciated affordability and convenience achieved through buying with wenahardware.com.

Advertisement

However, with most people losing jobs, pay cuts, some companies downsizing, the amount of money available in the economy is generally low and this has affected the construction industry too. More customers expressed more interest in saving than buying, Amumpaire shares.

“Most fascinating to users is the Wena Wallet or save to build account where an interest of 9 per cent - 11 per cent is earned on each deposit and redeemed as construction materials at any time of choice. With most people being conscious on what and how they spend their money, earning an extra shilling is important.”

She affirms, “We have been able to build a strong relationship with most of our suppliers. Even when they are unable to deliver as we would wish, they have been able to communicate on time so that alternative options are considered. Sometimes, a client is notified so that the delivery time and overall expectations are managed.”

Lesson

The go-getter who runs three other side businesses admits that technology is extremely disruptive. She emphasizes, one has to keep innovating solutions to keep relevant.

Wena started with three product categories and now has eight, offering thousands of shopping options to users. These product categories serve new home (project) builders to those who intend to improve their existing spaces. More so, people spend more time in their homes now, which has created a spark for “Do It Yourself” projects to have them create a new look and feel in their homes.

Challenges

Running an online business has been a great learning experience. However, the challenges involved range from perception of online business to be fraudsters/scammers, to people assuming online businesses are expensive. Her working team continues to communicate about perceptions during customer engagements.

She cites some examples for quality checks, all professionals signed to us have a unique verification number given after previous customer reviews.

“And to ensure security of all electronic transactions, we have an SSL to ensure security of personal data,” Amumpaire says.

In addition to that, double taxation on digital platforms, high internet costs that affect our operations and high charges by National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA) - the regulator, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) charges are not unique to us. As a business, Amumpaire believes one day, these will be addressed.

Advice

She advises entrepreneurs to explore opportunities within their current industry or line of business as a resilience strategy during hard times especially opportunities presented by the shift in lifestyle as a result of Covid-19. This is going to enable them to keep afloat.

To improve on current sales, she notes, hire professionals to offer technical advice and expertise needed for sales maximisation, design and implement competitive marketing strategies.

Future prospects

Wenahardware.com is envisioned as a pan-African store currently operational in two countries Kenya and Uganda. She hopes it will be operational in more than 10 African countries.