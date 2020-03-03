Organic produce: A farmer’s golden goose

By Christine Kasemiire

The consumer of today, unlike the one from the years before yesterday, is more aware and demanding.

When it comes to food, they are alert about their health. Recent trends indicate that consumers are diverting from conventional food to more organic diets. This is especially true in the developed world.

Use of chemicals on farmland is said to ruin its fertility, thereby reducing its productivity for the future.

According to “Global Organic Food Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020”, organic food is manufactured using only natural products and ingredients, which are environment and animal friendly.

The global organic food market is projected to have an annual growth rate of over 16 per cent through 2020.

The report pegs the growth to increasing disposable income, lifestyle changes, and growing health concerns among consumers.

Opportunities

In addition, increased acceptability of organic produce by large retail chains in the overseas for their more conscious consumers has been instrumental to the growth of organic produce.

The publication also notes that currently, organic fruits and vegetables continue to dominate the global organic food market, followed by processed food, dairy products, pulses & food grains, and beverages segments.

North America and Europe comprise the bulk of global sales of organic products, Global Market For Organic Food & Drink, a report by Ecovia intelligence reveals.

During a two-day congress for Agribusiness investors under 36 years of age held last week, the farmers were advised to take advantage of the booming organic market.

“People do not want chemicals; almost the whole world wants organic food. But why is Uganda among the top certified organic food producers yet it has the highest interceptions for chemical infested products at the European customs?” Ms Meg Jaquay, managing director Jakana Foods, one of the producers of organic produce, in Uganda pondered.

Challenges

But to produce organic food is no small feat. Opting not to use chemicals, Mr Denis Kabongo, a farmer from Denbrown Investments, sprays his crops with rabbit urine to maintain its organic nature.

He also uses manure and compost for fertilisers.

However, his efforts are not met with the same enthusiasm by the market.

Organic food

Organic produce is yet to be appreciated by the local market, he says.

“I used a lot of time and energy to produce my organic crop. But the market does not appreciate the essence of buying organic. To them, a vegetable is a vegetable,” he narrates with frustration.

He was reiterated by an exporter who says his experience trading organic produce in the United Kingdom was characterised by low market price for his produce.

“There is high demand for organic products that we cannot meet. But why is it that in some countries like UK, you can barely get a good price for the produce? Is it because the exporters in Uganda are not so organised?” one of the farmers asked.

Standards are key

Mr Steve Hodges, chief operating officer, Uganda Agribusiness Alliance (UAA), advised the farmers to ensure they know their market, have standards and maintain sanitation in their practices.

He says over utilisation of chemicals will culminate into banning the country’s products which can take up to a decade before getting lifted.

Bench-marking on the Kenyan farmers’ experience, he explained that some Kenyan farmers had to set up liaison offices in the countries of export to avert any concerns related to market practices.

Traceability

There is need to ensure traceability of products especially if you want to tap into international markets.

“People are now demanding to know what goes into the food before they eat and where is it coming from?” he advised.

Ms Jaquay believes that it is critical for farmers to create synergies to benefit from the economies of scale that come to Agriculture.

However, farmers need to feed Africa first.

“Stop looking for international markets before you can fulfill the local and regional market. There is so much local market; as an individual, you are too small to reach the outside market. We turn away more business than we accept,” she said.

It is also very important to skill farmers in order to engage in productive agriculture.

Mr Samuele Otim, chief of party AVSI Foundation who was in charge of the Sky project, a five-year Netherlands funded initiative worth €13m (Shs53.1b) skilled about 10,000 youth in Agribusiness.