Partnerships: What makes them work?

By Charlotte Ninsiima

“Partnership is the best way to go for businesses during this pandemic,” Ms Irene Sewankambo, the executive director, Uganda Communications Commission said while sharing her thoughts at the virtual conference on ‘Skilling small and medium businesses after Covid-19’ in May. A partnership is a marriage-like business model that strives to meet mutual interests under a defined agreement. Whether informal or formal, its succession depends on what has been capitalised on since inception.

Partners, in the partnership, enter into a partnership deed which defines all the rights and responsibilities of partners.

Social values

Dr Levi Kabagambe, Board of Directors, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, who supports partnerships, has witnessed both sides of the coin which doesn’t deter his positive sentiments towards the ‘marriage’.

“Surprisingly uneducated people have had their partnerships thrive as opposed to the elite who table it down on a more legal basis. The latter waste time in articulating how they will share and deal and not sharing how to galvanise business.”

It all goes back to the value system. Discuss the fundamentals of driving the partnership as priority since it has a big agenda effect. There are people who are extravagant and are others respectful.

In addition, Mr Kelvin Kiyingi, a Financial Inclusion Coach, ascertains people come together due to social values, which enable partnerships to stay strong and become long-lasting in addition to the money.

“More emphasis is focused on how social values will impact the project. Each partner must feel supported in various ways like psychological, emotional, financial and others. It is also better when they share much in common that include education levels, aspirations, objectives, profession and religious beliefs,” Mr Kiyingi says.

Documentation is key as you can’t carry out something formally if it is not well-documented.

“Documentation is a piece of paper that can be trashed and still be disregarded when values are non-existent. Albeit money is very important, social values are equally important and cannot be under estimated,” Mr Kiyingi explains.

Differentiate the ‘want’ and ‘need. Dr Kabagambe admits the first key to success is reviewing each other’s intentions by merely differentiating between ‘need’ and ‘want’ for each other. He views partnerships as an anchorage for each other’s need.

“If you want each other, along the way, you might lose the connection. Because each person, over time, develops capabilities in business and if they wanted something they didn’t have then, once they attain it, they might not need you.” Dr Kabagambe notes.

Partners, ideally, should complement each other. “The ‘want’ comes with each person struggling to become independent to solve problems. If it is about money, members can pool together to get it or one can get a loan from friends or free money to stand alone. If you need each other, you are likely to thrive perpetually and nothing can disrupt you along the way,” Dr Kabagambe says.

Mutuality of purpose

Business must be coordinated on a generation mind set. It is critical that partnerships don’t become another form of employment. A partnership performs duties symmetrical to business.

Kabagambe says, “Don’t resign because you have come together. Everybody has to stay in their employment. Law firms exhibit a few partnerships that have lived long.”

Partnership is supposed to generate wealth. Hence the size of wealth generated is used to run other operations and grow the profit margin since it is an autonomous entity.

Organisational structure

The Director creates a structure that will help in decision making; administer quick, clear elaborate decision making as opposed to being hierarchy. There should be some flexibility for a member to conclude on behalf of others. It is only in exceptional cases where one can’t conclude before the other members get on board.

There is need to have a gearbox; an employee to put things in order. Partners are bosses; they might invest in talking and less in implementing. Provide a technical person at any level to drive it forward to act as a shock absorber in case of any irregularities.

Communication

Always commuincate cordially as partners. Partners should be open and transparent with each other without invading each other’s privacy.

With Emotional Intelligence, partners must have the capacity to empathise and feel each other’s emotions on grounds of equal treatment.