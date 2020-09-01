Position for Uganda’s oil opportunities

There is renewed optimism that solid strides towards Uganda’s oil final investment decision (“FID”) are being made. FID will be a key milestone as it will lead the way for the project execution phase where significant expenditure will be incurred on building the crude oil production infrastructure. This will require vast supplies and services. It is projected that between $10 billion and $20 billion will be invested in the project in the first three years before first oil flows. This will be transformative and unprecedented, considering that this investment is equivalent to nearly two thirds of Uganda’s gross domestic product. Local entrepreneurs should, therefore, position for the business opportunities that will arise.

This positive turn of events follows the mending of relations between the International Oil Companies (“IOCs”) and the Government of Uganda (“GoU”). Disagreements over tax issues in 2019 had created a wedge between the two parties momentarily casting doubt on the future of the country’s nascent oil and gas industry. It has taken time to final investment decision since Uganda discovered crude oil in 2006 and there is investor fatigue. Entrepreneurs who invested earlier preparing for future sector business have had to weather heavy losses resulting from the delays.

Crude oil discoveries are worthless unless commercialised. It took some time for the government and the IOCs to harmonise their positions on how to develop the country’s oil resources. While the government preferred a refinery, the IOCs were for the crude oil pipeline as the most viable commercial option. In this regard, Uganda is taking a dual approach to build a crude oil pipeline and refinery. The pipeline will evacuate the crude oil to export markets via Tanzania while the refinery will process the crude into gasoline fuel and associated products for domestic and regional use. The associated natural gas could potentially be used to generate electricity.

The delay in achieving Uganda’s FID is not surprising. Countries making oil discoveries for the first time usually lack the requisite physical and regulatory infrastructure that must be built from scratch. Negotiations between governments and the IOCs just after oil discovery are also tense and protracted. Governments and the locals are usually unsure at this time whether the IOCs have the best interests for the country. However, as the industry knowledge gap between the IOCs and governments narrows especially over the commercial issues, then progress starts to be made.

Oil projects are also more expensive in frontier countries that are setting up the necessary oil infrastructure for the first time. The stakes are thus higher with both the government and IOCs treading carefully to secure the best deal for their stakeholders. This is further exacerbated by the volatile, complex and ambiguous operational environment of the industry with frequently changing market fundaments that affect the IOCs’ investment appetite.

Both the government and IOCs are cognizant of the requirement of social license for oil and gas projects to succeed. Social license legitimizes the project before the host community. Communities and locals affected by oil production will embrace the project if they are involved and clearly visualize how they benefit. Oil projects that receive lukewarm reception by the host communities face numerous disruptions.

Fortunately, Uganda has a robust regulatory regime safeguarding the country’s social and environmental well-being. The oil production facilities must be in conformity with these laws. The local content rules also ensure that local enterprises have the chance to take part in the arising business prospects. Many times, the IOCs go over and above the requirements of the law to ensure that the locals participate in the business opportunities along the sector value chain.

Some local entrepreneurs are however indifferent because of the misconception they hold that participation in Uganda’s oil and gas business opportunities is out of their reach. To allay their fears, the services and supplies that will be required for Uganda’s oil project are not materially different from their current trade. The only difference is the scale, reliability and quality of supplies and services that will be required. Volumes of services and supplies will be consumed with the IOCs insistent on a reliable delivery schedule of high quality supplies. Local companies can therefore participate in the oil and gas business chain if they proactively set out to. With FID imminent, this is the time for local businesses to improve their governance and regulatory compliance to be able to meet the stringent prequalification requirements of the IOCs. They should also steamline business processes for better service delivery. Meaningful collaborations with foreign investors can also be explored to pursue business opportunities together.