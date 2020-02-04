Reason with your idea

By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

Watch two persons engaged in a loud unpleasant verbal exchange and you soon realise that one of them is a complete idiot and while the other may have a point but he has elected to use his physical sense of hearing to respond to the shouting idiot rather than use his innate intellectual capacity to evaluate the situation to take the best possible action or inaction.

The most basic reasoning dictates that you simply don’t bother shouting back however miffed you may be. It is with your reasoning factor that you think.

Your will is your ability to intently concentrate on one desire and ignore or run over all obstacles in your wake until you get to your goal.

Most people give up on their dreams midpoint simply because they have never strengthened their will.

The good news is that just like there are physical exercises to strengthen the body, there are mental exercises to strengthen the will and all of your other mental muscles. Even greater news is that mental exercise won’t make you sweat, pant or ache as much!

Perception, the way you “see” people, things and situations will to a large extent determine your attitude, position or state of mind. It’s your point of view. I’d like to insert a caveat on this; bear in mind that you perceive situations with your mind based on your predispositions.

Your predispositions make you relate situations to your unique experiences, preferences and conditioning. Think about the glass that is either half-full or half-empty depending on who’s looking at it.

You’ll frequently hear folks wandering around claiming they have a bad memory. They forget names, faces, phone numbers and even appointments! They habitually give energy to something you would imagine they would like to eliminate. The truth is that there is no such thing as a bad memory.

Everyone would ideally love to have an excellent memory and the sad thing is that we all have a perfect memory. We have just never developed it. Unlike riding a bike, if you don’t use it, you lose it.

Intuition

Your intuitive factor is the part of your mental faculty that picks up other vibrations, feelings and attitudes of mind.

As you hone this particular faculty and tune it, you will be supremely aware of what other people are thinking. It’s not difficult. You may by now have noticed that most people say one thing while they mean quite another.

Husbands know this very well: “Honey what’s wrong?” “Nothing!” comes the response from the sullen wife. Ha! That’s worse than a tirade of accusations because, with that, your intuition picks up another vibration.

You know you’re sleeping on the couch. Sharply honing your intuition gets you to the point where you pay more attention to the other person’s body language, tone of voice and facial expressions than the words they vocalise. Your intuition holds the ability to empower you to read people.

Imagination

Imagination is the most marvellous, miraculous, inconceivably powerful force that the world has ever known, said Napoleon Hill. Mobile phones, air travel, Internet banking and even the gizmo I am using to write to you at this moment were once mere figments of the imagination of some very creative souls who were most probably written off as unstable. Enough said.

These mental faculties are in your conscious mind. They are your creative faculties. It’s these mental faculties that separate you from the animal kingdom. Think about this; the only thing about a man that is a man is his mind. Everything else you can find in a pig or a horse. Hey, hold it — “man” here denotes both genders.

You see. Your mental faculties give you creative ability. They build the image of your goal whatever it may be and you can sit back relaxed enjoy beautiful images of whatever you want. It’s with these marvellous intellectual factors we’ve got, that we create the lives that we lead. When an idea comes into your mind, you possess the ability to reason with it.

Ask yourself if you want to use that idea. If the idea is not going to move you in the direction of your goals, I recommend that you reject it. Every one of your ideas is either moving you in one direction or another. It’s either a creative or disintegrating idea. Simply put, any information coming into your mind will either move you towards or away from your goal.