By Monitor team

Standard Chartered Bank has announced a donation of Shs133m to Uganda Red Cross and Shs20m to Uganda Bankers Association to support the fight against Covid-19 locally.

The Bank revealed that it has also committed $1b globally to finance manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers helping tackle Covid-19 on preferential terms in the form of loans, import/export finance or working capital facilities that they use for day-to-day business operations to help them tool up, and help existing manufacturers get their products to market.

The preferential financing will also be extended to non-medical companies that have volunteered to add this capability to their manufacturing output - goods in scope, including ventilators, face masks, protective equipment, sanitisers and other consumables.

The Bank will help companies switch into these hugely in-demand items, assist them get their processes up and running more quickly and at the same time, ensure that existing manufacturers and service providers get the support they need. All financing will be subject to companies having received regulatory approvals to manufacture the goods.

“In line with the bank’s brand promise – Here for good, we are committed to going beyond banking to stand with our clients and staff in this uncertain time. Our priority is their wellbeing and safety as well as ensuring that the clients access financial services and business continuity support,” Mr Albert Saltson, the Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Uganda said.

Globally, the financial institution has unveiled a $50 million fund to help the affected communities. About $25 million will be availed to provide emergency relief to most affected markets and help communities recover from the economic impact of the virus.

To ease the financial impact of Covid 19, the Bank has announced various initiatives to support its corporate and retail clients which include;

• Offering a three-month repayment holiday for individual clients where they can request for a three-month repayment holiday on their personal loans or mortgage loans.

• Offering an extension on the tenure of the loan of up to 12 months, personal or mortgage loans to help reduce monthly payments.

• Continuous sensitisation of its employees and clients on preventive measures of Covid-19 and also ensuring that hygiene measures are observed in its branches and ATMs.

• Under its Digital Solutions, Standard Chartered Bank waived its digital transactions fees. The Bank waived charges on bill payments, money transfers between Standard Chartered accounts and Wallet to mobile money transfer to MTN and Airtel Money to facilitate use of non-cash transactions.

Encourages its clients to continue using digital banking platforms which include; online banking and SC Mobile App. Its Straight2Bank (S2B) platform is also available for businesses and corporates to make transfers, bulk mobile payments receive deposits from mobile wallets, process salaries, tax payments and utilities.