A TIN without any business transaction

By JOANITA MBABAZI

A Tax Identification Number (TIN) is that unique number given to a tax payer to keep that relationship between the tax payer and the tax authority. If you get a TIN, you are required to uphold all the obligations that come with acquiring it.

According to Mr Charles Lutimba, the manager standards and technical support at the Institute of Public Certified Accountants, as a business owner, among the obligations you have to uphold as soon as you get a TIN is filling tax returns periodically. This will depend on the tax heads you choose and among these are Income tax, Value Added Tax among others.

“There will always be a context between the owner of the business and tax man on how much you are supposed to pay. To assert your claim whether your business has been making money or not, you must have records. The evidence will be based on the records you have,” he says.

According to the Tax Procedures Code Act, there is an obligation for all those tax payers or companies that make a turnover or sales of Shs500m and above. These are required to file returns accompanied with audited financial statements.

Mr Lutimba says the beauty with tax is when you make profit, you have to pay tax but if you do not make any profits, you do not pay any tax. For all the costs incurred, register them as this is what the tax man will use to assess whether you have to pay tax or not.

For small businesses that cannot afford certified accountants though they are important, they have to keep records so that they are not over charged.

Advertisement

“Some business owners tend to hire accountants when there is no record on ground and thus this tantamounts to high charges. Once the accountant finds that the records are not available, it is easy for them to audit without difficulty,” he says.

Mr Lutimba adds that affording an accountant is not an issue. Business owners can opt to hire diploma holder accountants and accountability technicians to guide them on how to keep records.

To Mr Denis Kakembo, a tax specialist and energy lawyer at Cristal Advocates, business owners sometimes go wrong when they do not do due diligence of how they will break even and under estimate recording even the slightest expenses incurred during operation.

“Breaking even within a period of three to five months is sometimes not easy. Therefore, accountability in a business is key and once the tax man finds well-kept books of record, they will find no reason to charge taxes to a business that has not made any profit. But this must be backed by audited books of accounts with all transactions made by the business, ”Mr Kakembo says.

By the time one registers for the TIN, this means they wanted to be compliant. When you are compliant, you avoid unnecessary penalties from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) because they might think you are now deliberately playing ‘ping pong’ to avoid paying tax.

“Beyond three years, if you declare no profits and present figures to URA that the company has been making losses, then you have no option but to close down the business because it very hard to sustain a business beyond these years without making any profit,” he adds.