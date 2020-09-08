The long road to recovery

Last Saturday, I strolled through Barkley Road (Bakuli) to downtown. As I approached Namirembe Road, I noticed the people traffic on Kikuubo Lane. Littered trucks laden with all manner of merchandise dissuaded me from taking that direction.

On arriving Mini Price, I took the left turn to check out some kitchen utensils around Arua Park, another busy and noisy street. I proceeded to Wilson Road before connecting to Luwum Street and finally retiring around Ben Kiwanuka.

My mid-Saturday morning walk was particularly revealing.

The beehive of activity in some busy trading hubs in Kampala City left me wondering whether the country is beginning to recover economically.

On face value, you would conclude that life is back to normal three months after the partial lifting of the lockdown.

During the lockdown, these streets located at the heart of the Central Business District were robbed of their hustle and bustle. They were rendered lifeless as a result of the shutdown and containment measures instituted by the government to suppress the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when you engage in a conversation about business with traders, the reality hits you hard. Life is no longer at ease.

Trader’s experience

During a city excursion, Ms Fatuma Nasuuna who owned shops in downtown, changed location.

In February, before the Coronavirus pandemic, hit Uganda, business was booming for Nasuuna.

Originally, she had two outlets on French Plaza along Namirembe Road. Here, a signpost directing customers to a new location greets me.

I later realise that Nasuuna shifted to Gwanda Plaza in Kisenyi. She had to find alternative ways of making money.

“Life became so tough, I could not afford rent in the city centre, and I had to relocate the business to a much less priced place.”

In Kisenyi, Nasuuna pays Shs1 million in rent, down from Shs2 million she used to pay at French Plaza.

Since airports are still closed to traders who used to fly to China, except those who order online, this ‘new normal’ way of trade, is too risky and costly for Nassuna.

“Importing products from China online and cargo is brought via cargo planes has become very expensive for me. I used to pay $5 (Shs18,250) per kilogramme of goods imported. Now this is rated at $7 (Shs25,550),” she shares.

For this reason, Nasuuna is depending on her old stock which she says is soon running out of vogue.

Nasuuna’s case is one in many experiences Ugandans are going through and this is reflected in the economy.

In an interview, Dr Fred Muhumuza an economist and lecturer at Makerere University School of Economics, says: “We might be in the middle of the worst but it won’t turn for the better soon. We are getting into a very crazy zone economically.”

Facts

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is expected to decline between 7 per cent and 10 per cent this year.

The largest GDP losses are anticipated to come from tourism, wholesale and retail, transport, manufacturing, and agriculture (primarily exports).

According to Mr Paul Lakuma, a researcher from the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), the most hit hard sectors are agriculture and small scale businesses, followed by the manufacturing sector and the services industry.

About 91.8 per cent of firms have admitted that there was an increment in their expenses and yet the cash flow into businesses is minimal.

“The worry is millions of people are yet to also lose jobs if the situation persists. Overall, about 2.3 to 3.0 million formal and informal jobs respectively, are at risk particularly in wholesale and retail manufacturing and tourism sectors,” Mr Lakuma says.

He says in the last six months, according to their research in the agriculture sector alone, about 123,610 employees temporarily lost jobs, in the manufacturing sector some 788,693 are employed on temporary basis and those that permanently lost their jobs are about 150,316.

In the services sector, about 2,887,972 lost their jobs temporarily and about 475,641 do not have jobs now.

“About 40 per cent of firms have suspended or cut salaries and chances to compensate employees only will depend on how much some of these firms will make in terms of their cash inflow as some have made the decision to halt compensation,” he says.

Access to credit for most firms in the medium term is still very minimal and the agriculture sector which is considered risky by most financial institutions has begun feeling the pinch.

Mr Lakumu says some smallholder farmers are unable to settle their previous debts as many did not make much as sales as expected. Most also sold their produce to avoid wastage at giveaway prices at the farm gate. This affected loan recoveries and savings rates for farmers negatively.

Experts say quite a number of core businesses are still halfway into recovery, while others haven’t opened. This means the upper level of spenders are still closed up, the higher upper end are still struggling so is the middle class.

“We are not yet out of the woods. Until those big things move, the education sector is still big so is tourism. As long as schools are closed, hotels and lodges are still closed, and then we are still maybe like 60 percent recovered,” Muhumuza says.

“Schools will open up and people will pay half, and leave the other half basically to buy food to keep children in the school bcause parents don’t have the money for tuition. Those who have will ration it with other demands,” Muhumuza analysed.

Recovering economy

Government suggested a stimulus package for people involved in agriculture and small scale businesses but who benefits from this package?

Give SMEs tax relief

According to Ms Victoria Ssekitoleko former Minister of Agriculture, Animal, Industry and Fisheries, for instance, SMEs can be registered, get the Tax Identification Numbers, give them a tax relief for two years and the once small medium Enterprises will elevate to big manufacturing enterprises but these need to be helped most in this crisis. The stimulus package from the government should be inclusive.

Reduce corporate tax to 20%

Speaking during the virtual 8th Economic Forum by Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda last week, Professor Waswa Balunywa, the Principal, of Makerere University Business School, suggested that government reduces corporate tax rates from 30 per cent to 20 per cent.

He also proposed that government waives Pay As You Earn for six months to a year.

“If companies have laid off workers, they don’t have enough money. Waiving PAYE would mean those who still have jobs would have more purchasing power on consumable and spending which will trickle down to the economy,” Mr Balunywa said.

In terms of rent arrears, Kampala City Traders’ Association (Kacita) executive director Everest Kayondo, asks government to change from ‘observer status’ in the matter of rent accruals during the lockdown.

“There is need to declare these agreements as ‘temporarily frustrated’ agreements,” Mr Kayondo said.

To avoid crowding out the private sector, Mr Kayondo proposes that government reduces on internal borrowing.

Reduce production costs

There is also need to reduce production costs to stimulate the economy afresh.

“Can we lower tax rates and administrative levies on inputs that are not available in the region?” Mr Daniel Birungi, the executive director of Uganda Manufacturing Association, said.

Mr Birungi said this will boost production while reducing production costs in the manufacturing sector and create more jobs in the economy.

According to Mr Albert Musisi, the Commissioner Ministry of Finance, in terms of medium-term growth prospects, the oil sector is key.

“It is now or never that we need to invest in this sector. Let us focus on taking on the Final investment decision so that investments are not delayed any further,” he says.

“The benefits that come with this are immense especially in the services sector, infrastructure industry among others,” Musisi says.

Sector budgets should be repriotised to ensure they align to National Development Plan III.

According to Mr Joseph Muvawala, the executive director National Planning Authority, it would not be wise for the government to borrow money to start up new projects or approve new administrative units.

“I would approve some projects but defer their operationalisation to the future until Covid-19 is no more. For now, the resource envelope is constrained. Cash inflow is limited because all income inflow chains have been disrupted. The main source of revenue is from domestic taxes. But how will government generate taxes from already stressed businesses with some at the verge of closing if the situation persists?” he says.

“The most important sectors that need help in the short term is agriculture. This contributes almost 20 per cent to the country’s GDP and one of the major exports for this country are food crops,” Muvawala says.