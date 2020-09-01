The power of advertising

“With your logbook, you can get an instant loan Shs3m and Shs5m” read a marketing executive’s placard around Kololo Airstrip.

A young man in his early 20’s named Peter explains, “We are targeting people with cars because they are the people who can easily stop at such junctions. They have a minute to glance at our offer and we also give the business cards.

“It is about using the opportunities to advertise your company because some call back to find out more about our offers. This has worked for the company because our bosses would not be bringing us here almost every day. The team has been moving to different roundabouts and street lights for close to a month,” he says.

Mr Lenic Isabirye, a banking executive, said when the flyers land on someone who is interested it is good but like any other marketing strategy, it is ‘trial and error’ marketing.

“Flyers have a lot of information than a business card. A card gives the address and contacts but the flyer has more details about the company and what you are selling,” Mr Isabirye says.

Mainstream adverts, he adds, may be expensive to some people especially, Small and Medium Enterprises. But do it once in a while.

“When you go the field and give out flyers, you will know where your targets are found for instance you are a microfinance giving out loans to civil servants and you target a market day, the chances that you get your target group are hard,” he says.

Business coaches believe that since social distancing is now the norm, face to face interactions with customers is limited. But entrepreneurs have to keep their businesses running.

Mr Isabirye says adjusting advertising mediums such as using technologies that are used almost by a bigger section of the population; branding and rebranding is key if done well to increase client base.

But how does one know their audience? Mr Frank Muthusi, general manager at Fireworks Advertising, explains that the idea of adverting should start with the business The objective gives direction of creative advertising and then the owner of the business should understand the target market that is the people they want to talk to.

Research

“Any business small or big, needs to do thorough business research and understand the target market,” he says.

For example, Mr Muthusi says when Centenary Bank was launching their youth campaign where the client wanted a poster to be put in all universities; “like an expert advertiser, you need to work with the client to resonate with what the client wants and the target audience he wants to reach.

“At the time, Centebank wanted youth who had finished university and Centenary bank wanted this product to speak to the university students. With this, we had to do the survey,” he says.

Mr Muthusi advises whatever advertising medium you are using, one should understand the language of the target group.

“When you know where your target is, you will know which channel to use. In the Centebank advert, we had to find out where they are; social media, if it is radio, understand which radios they listen to,” he adds.

Mr Muthusi adds that for big campaigns, they use research companies to tell which radio and programmes they listen to. They work with the radio and television so that the presenters know what they are talking about.

Mr Muthusi believes that talking to clients face to face is also vital. “Once you get six or more clients, it is better to use the word of mouth. People believe people. If we get many human stories to talk about your business, the better,” he says.

According to Mr Isaac Odongo, the customer relations personnel at Roas Digital Company, getting to know your customers is key and technology contributes 20 per cent to bring you closer to your clients. The remaining 80 per cent is upon the owner of the business to engage potential clients.