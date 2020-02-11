By Rainher Ojon

As the long awaited Final Investment Decision by oil and gas firms is yet to be concluded to allow for commercial development of the associated infrastructure such as the Central Processing facilities, Oil Pipeline and refinery; private sector actors in Uganda should ready themselves for this business.

Ms Joy Kabatsi, the State Minister for Works in-charge of Transport, insists that the economic environment will require heavy cargo hauling machinery to support infrastructure projects in roads, energy and the anticipated oil and gas.

Government supports such capital intensive investments by the private sector which are aimed at strengthening Uganda’s commercial competitiveness in the region.

With capacity to carry heavy and abnormal loads in excess of over 150 metric tonnes, and the unique operational capabilities, Transeast Group, is set to play a critical role within Uganda’s logistic hauling sector,” the State Minister for Transport said while launching an $8 million (Shs3.6b) investment in heavy duty equipment lifting facilities by the Group.

Ms Kabatsi, noted “The country is developing the oil and gas sector. We have the following activities that are ongoing and underway; exploration, constructing the airport, oil roads, pipeline and refinery in the Albertine region. This unique equipment has come at the right time to support some of these activities which are expected to involve transportation and use of heavy lifting equipment.”

She urged investors to comply with the Vehicle dimensions and road control regulations of 2017, give the size of the hauling equipment that requires seeking immediate notification and permission from the Transport Minister before being used.

Advertisement

“Axle load limits are a serious problem in Uganda. We need such equipment that does not exert a lot of pressure and damage on our roads. We encourage hybrid heavy commercial equipment whose technologies should not be a burden and heavy cost on our road infrastructure,” Mr Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport noted.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has been trying to enforce the axle load limits on the country’s road infrastructure through some of its few weigh bridges located at Magamaga in Iganga District located along the Malaba-Kampala Highway and in Luwero along the Kampala Gulu Highway.