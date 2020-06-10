Waive Pay As You Earn tax, tax justice advocate says

By Ismail Musa Ladu

Calls for a comprehensive economic stimulus package has gained momentum. As a tax justice advocate what do you make of this?

The Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic has interrupted production, supply chains and markets in Uganda. So there is a need for a comprehensive package of policy responses for the country to manage and bounce back from the adverse effects of the pandemic’s shock on the economy. And it should focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in the productive sector such as agriculture, agro processing, manufacturing and value addition.

Salaried employees in formal sector and those working with formally registered entities have shouldered the tax burden for so long because they are within the taxman’s revenue radar. How can this segment of employees’ income be improved and their declining purchasing power in the midst of the pandemic be boosted?

The government should waive the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax on salaries during this time to reduce the employment costs on the employers and increase PAYE threshold to at least Shs600,000 Employers earning below Shs600,000 should not be subjected to PAYE for six months. Thereafter, it should be subject to review before it is suspended.

To afford this benefit, the government may have to monitor companies’ salaries/ wages using previous PAYE payments to ensure that employers do not adjust the salaries/ wages of workers to increase the number of those falling below the Shs600,000 mark. Tax incentives to local start-up companies should be made more competitive than foreign start-up companies to enable national capacity.

What else should the stimulus package contain?

We propose suspension or subsidISing payments for utilities, loan interests, and rent as a key relief measure.

Reducing liability on any business can free cash flow. Currently, MSMEs are charged tariffs between Shs750-850 per unit of electricity. If the cost of utilities, and rent are not suspended or subsidised in the short term, and or capped in the longer term, some industries expect an increase of over 30 per cent in the cost of inputs and operating costs. For example, companies expect an increase of more than 10 per cent for utilities for manufacturing and industry, hence, this would lead to higher prices for the consumers.

However, companies benefiting from suspension or subsidies or price caps for utilities, loans interest and rent should be subject to price caps on their output on the domestic market.

Regarding existing commercial loan obligations for MSMEs, government should consider providing guarantees to postpone loan repayments where applicable for businesses to recover, introduce a moratorium on loan repayments for at least three months, direct all commercial banks to suspend payment of interests on loans accrued to MSMEs and allocate a proportion of the financial support allocated for bailing out businesses to clear the loan principle to MSMEs, and only require the MSMEs to pay interest on loans accrued to them.

Information on outstanding loans should be obtained from the MSME firms before payments are made to commercial banks or lending institutions. This should be in addition to amending the VAT Act to include firms with annual turnover below Shs150 million but above Shs50 million to be illegible for VAT exemptions.

Large firms account for about 85 per cent of the granted VAT exemptions in the second schedule, compared to medium firms which account only for 8 per cent while small scale firms only account for 6 per cent of the granted VAT exemptions. The VAT rate should also be reduced to between 14 per cent-16 per cent.

In addition, the income tax law should introduce tax holidays for MSMEs for a period of six months. About 99.8 per cent of SMEs in agro processing have never applied for the available income tax exemptions as provided for in the Income Tax Act. Small scale firms are only benefiting from customs exemptions (43 per cent), medium taxpayers account for 16 per cent while the large taxpayers account for 41% of customs exemptions .This is because customs exemptions are automatic.

Also, government should cap interest rates on commercial loans for MSMEs to vary from no more than 5 per cent per month (about 60 percent annual compound interest rate) per annum, especially for MSMEs in value addition/manufacturing. Government should strictly monitor the implementation of this cap. The period of the implementation of the cap should not be defined to avoid commercial lenders from holding bank awarding loans.

Further, small scale industry infrastructure, such as affordable access to high voltage power, premises, knowledge, machinery, supply chains and transport, needs a collective government strategy. Cooperatives and cluster businesses should be encouraged and prioritised with incentives and promotion.

Small start-up companies that align with the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) policy or are majorly export oriented or are substituting import goods need sustainable tax breaks and lenient tax brackets.

Industrial parks should also be opened to MSMEs. At least 30 per cent in existing Industrial parks should be assigned to MSMEs. This will require lowering the high level conditions/ requirements set for accessing these investment areas.

Still on Stimulus package, how can it be implemented in a sector like agriculture?

A stimulus programme focusing on agriculture should also be prioritised through the supply of farm inputs such as fertiliser, veterinary services and seeds, targeting small holder farmers without undermining the need to promote and protect farmers’ rights and the use of indigenous varieties.

Some sectors have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing from your expertise in trade and investment related issues, how can a challenge like this be addressed?

First, we must be deliberate in causing positive changes. We believe government has a responsibility just like we all do to save drowning sectors. Given this reality, a number of MSMEs involved in the services sub sectors in which the demand inefficiencies are projected to last for more than 6 months, may have to shift and invest in other potential services subsectors or in agricultural value additions or processing or manufacturing. For instance, the tourism industry, which started slowing down in January does not expect to recover until over a year from now.

What should government do?