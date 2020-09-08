Wealth: Awaken your money-making mindset

Most people are creating a backup plan of an income generating venture to sail through the tough economic times. Your money should ideally make more money, after planning how to accomplish the steps towards achieving your goal.

Levi Kabagambe, business consultant and educationist, differentiates the analogy between growing and developing your income.

Growing income requires quantitative increase of one’s sources of income. Some people have a known source of income and have to find alternative income sources while others earn commission in addition to their salary. Some people have to join a certain business line.

Growing income comes through diversified income sources just like Kabagambe sits on several boards, does consultancy, a part-time lecturer and examiner in leading universities, illustrates that kind of spreading out portfolios.

Try to grow your income in related businesses you are familiar with so that you don’t get investment challenges.

Understand your strengths

The opportunities for income expansion are vast. Everybody can expand their income. It is vital to do a self-assessment before growing anything. What are your strengths? Kabagambe notifies, many people have not used 10 per cent of their strength. Know your strength and use that as sources of diversification. It is cheaper and highly rewarding with high returns and low costs of investment. List a number of your strengths; you will realise that each can act as an income source.

Fixed deposits

There are passive avenues because someone does not sweat it out directly. Fixed deposit accounts will get you money either in dollars or shillings. Your savings can determine how much interest you can accrue.

“Low savings garner low interest while high savings accumulate high interest,” Mr Charles Ocici, business coach, advises.

Buy shares

Another way of getting passive income could be buying shares. When you buy stock of a company, you become a shareholder of the company. Once profits are made, you are paid dividends.

Stephen Wagobi, an investment consultant, shares this is a good way to allow your income to grow and actually work for you. Look for a friendly shareholder management system or look up the stock market to pick up your preferred choice of investment portfolios. Some Saccos offer such incentives like bonuses or dividends at the end of the financial year as you save with them.

Buy shares in a company that is likely to be stable in the long-term.

“If you are interested in investing in a company at the Uganda Securities Exchange, don’t presume that every company will keep on doing well because some are struggling,” Ocici says.

Other government securities like treasury bills which one buys through their commercial banks are sometimes better than the fixed deposits income.

Partnerships

Try to go into partnership with somebody who is active in business. You need to trust the person who has taken your money because many times people give in their money but getting back their principal can be a headache.

Act on entrepreneurial mindset

As you look at becoming an entrepreneur, a sale of any product or service will intent to make a profit, this is income. Sell a product that is on demand and needs to be supplied in the market.

“Remember to utilise great marketing tools to aid in reaching customers and focus on quality,” Wagobi adds. This will increase your capital returns and grow your income. Ocici cautions the public against ventures that are too good to be true.

“Bitcoin trading, network marketing and pyramid schemes are delicate. They promise lucrative returns after one has invested. If you see anything that looks too good, run away from it,” Ocici cautions.

There are so many questions that go unanswered about how they earn.

Stock market

Mr To get an even higher rate of return, putting money into the stock market has been a much better bet than just keeping it in cash.

As a general rule, if you take on more risk, the rewards tend to be greater over time. However, the likelihood of losing money increases as well.