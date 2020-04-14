What taxation should look like with Covid-19

By Justus Lyatuu

Before the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), filling tax returns for Mr David Kiiza, a tax consultant involved collecting information from his clients filing them online.

Where things were complicated Mr Kiiza would visit the clients’ offices to get the documents or Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and sort it quickly.

But when Uganda officially registerd Covid-19 patients in March, things changed. Government prohibited all forms of travel into and outside Uganda with the exception of cargo flights.

Later, President Museveni declared a raft of measures aimed at limiting further spread of the coronavirus in the country by suspending public transport.

“People are not at work places and things are scattered. So getting information and documents is hard,” he said.

Mr Kiiza added; “We realised that some of our clients had more purchases than sales; they have stock that was not sold, so filing tax returns is hard.”

URA granted tax filing extensions, payment deferrals for taxpayers under installment arrangements, as well as penalty and interest concessions for voluntary disclosures made in March and April this year.

Mr Kiiza however, said the extensions could be good but they should be handled on case by case basis for each company.

“If it was possible, companies should get a tax waiver. But if taxes must be collected, then companies should be handled case by case rather than blanket taxing. We believe that there are those that have been working,” he said.

“Some documents cannot be got until people are in offices, the whole situation is confusing but by law, taxes must be filed,” he said.

Experts say

Mr Denis Yekoyasi Kakembo, managing partner at Cristal Advocates, says Covid-19 is already having a significant impact on tax revenues across the world.

“Falling sales of goods and services are impacting on the profits of large and small businesses, reducing income tax payments, yields from consumption taxes like VAT will reduce as consumers stay at home, and some lose their jobs or businesses,” he said.

Mr Kakembo added: “There is increasing unemployment and reduced working hours for those still in work will impact payroll taxes.”

He also said URA might not able to meet tax collection targets set before the crisis, while government may wish to massively increase spending to combat the virus and support faltering economies.

“Even before this pandemic, URA was lagging behind its tax collection targets,” he said.

Taxation

While some measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda are commendable, government has not mitigated the adverse impacts on the economy considering that taxation should be guided by business activity.

“Even in the absence of the above mentioned fiscal stimulus, our scrutiny of the existing tax legislation shows that there are some measures that the government and URA can consider in the meantime to mitigate tax hardships on the business community,” Mr Kakembo said.

Mr Kakembo further argues that where businesses face cash flow problems, the Tax Procedures Code Act provides that an application may be made to the URA for an extension of the deadline for payment of any tax luckily URA has done this.

Notwithstanding the ongoing two-week nationwide lock down, URA confirmed that all customs border stations and customs warehouses remain functional to facilitate movement of cargo but if traders are not allowed to move that is a challenge too.

Mr Bruce Musinguzi, a partner at Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA), says whereas the continuity measures provide some sort of relief in form of delaying filing returns or delaying payments of taxes where memorandum of understanding have been executed.

“These reliefs do not necessarily represent the real issues for most individuals and businesses,” Mr Musinguzi said.

He added; “Whereas Ugandans have a constitutional duty to pay taxes, during this “Force Majeure” moment, it is incumbent on the government to apportion the taxes with respect to the people’s ability to pay them versus the people’s need to have money to support themselves and their families during the pandemic, while preserving their businesses and employment.”

Force majeure

A force majeure event refers to the occurrence of an event which is outside the reasonable control of a party and which prevents that party from performing its obligations under a contract

Mr Musinguzi also said reducing VAT would reduce the amounts payable for goods and services, hence increasing consumption.

“Reducing or waiving PAYE would increase the disposable income available to a person for this

rainy day; reducing corporation taxes and turnover rates would enable the corporations and small businesses retain extra income to pay their employees,” he said.

VAT deferment scheme

According Mr Kakembo, government can consider expanding the scope of items that benefit from the VAT deferment scheme at importation; at present, it is only items of plant and machinery that benefit from this deferment.

“The government can extend the period within which importers are required to clear their goods from customs bonds giving the ample time to collect the funds required to pay the import duties,” he said.

Another measure that Mr Kakembo thinks can work is waiving taxes for a bracket of people who earn below a certain threshold would enable these people save money to access essential goods and services for as long as the pandemic persists.

“All these measures have been put in place by economies larger than Uganda like Kenya which has fewer people employed and many businesses operating, but which struggle, even without a pandemic, to pay their taxes,” he said.