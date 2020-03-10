Women in design: Turinayo expounds on career, business

By Eronie Kamukama

In the last six years, Abigail Turinayo has gone from working at architectural firms that resonate with high-end customers to searching for a way of working with the ordinary person.

She knows too well what it is like to build a career around a sea of men, right from school to the office. She is well acquainted with the challenges facing women who work in her industry but often times her femaleness does not get to her.

“You go into the practice and you are the only woman at the site surrounded by men from the labourers to the contractors,” she says, “You get into a meeting and you recognise the egos and it can be hard to navigate. Think through what you want your contribution to be. Build your competence, your confidence and speak up.”

Products

At Design Without Borders Ms Turinayo, the managing director, is turning up the volume on creating products and services that intentionally meet the needs of customers.

The pictures on the company walls speak of that creativity, especially the ones that tell of the story of a helmet the company’s team designed for the Ugandan rider or traveler and a trailer designed for manufacturing and use in Uganda.

Next is the financial literacy kit upon the table, designed alongside Bank of Uganda to teach Ugandans how to budget, save and invest through a game. She has been there through these collaborations. Naturally, she would have declined a position to lead a company.

“I would have said no, thinking I am not cut out for it. Or that my personality is not dominant or the aggressive type so I thought this is not going to be comfortable for me at all; but I remembered you do not grow in a comfort zone,” Ms Turinayo says.

Organising the business

It has been very challenging given the laidback nature of her creative self.

“Now it is about thinking through strategically for the business, generating income, thinking about what our internal processes are, human resource management and all the nitty-gritties I was previously not interested in,” she explains.

The conversation moves away from her and the 30-year-old architect shares some valuable lessons about something normally ignored by Ugandan businesses - design. Yet, they cannot do away with proper product, service and systems design.

She knows the idea of design can be quite incomprehensible but when we channel our thoughts to everyday life, we can finally relate.

“We are surrounded by designed objects, environments and services. The toothbrush you use is designed in a particular way so that you use it in a comfortable manner. There is intention behind its long handle and the soft texture of its bristles,” Ms Turinayo brings the idea closer to our toiletry bags. Think about what makes you choose the iPhone over the Samsung phone when the latest series is out.

Gaps imports

A lot of imports are not designed for the Ugandan consumer, she believes. The situations manufacturers use to design those products look at the context of those countries.

“We are trying to unearth creativity. People are not thinking about why they should make a product or service different, who they are serving and what their customers need or how their businesses stand out in the market. That copycatting culture is what we are working to address,” she says.

She also makes reference to the production capacities which are still low. Even with the buzz around industrial parks’ development, the feeling is that the capacity to design for the products in those parks is ignored.

“The people who develop products, production processes which are functional for industries, if that capacity is not there, companies will bring in expatriates to do it,” she says.

Why design matters in business

The necessity for design is critical for small and medium enterprises, according to Ms Turinayo. Design is not just about what a product looks like. It is also about quality and customer experiences.

“Poor perception surrounding the quality of Ugandan products affects those producing here. But a lot of that perception does not come from nowhere,” she says.

Businesses must value quality above just competing on cost and they must think through the customer journey before a customer engages with a product or service.

“How do they hear about it? What have they been struggling with? What makes them leave one product for yours? How should they feel while using it? What makes a service easy or quick? You attract more customers when you think about aftersales, so is there someone who calls a customer to follow up?” Ms Turinayo goes on.

Part of our chat is that businesses should, however, not fail to sell because of costly design strategies.

“In thinking about the customer and their needs, cost comes into play in terms of production and thereafter, affordability. Part of it is helping businesses to optimise product designs, to keep costs low in production process,” she says.