Work and family: Finding the balance

By Rachael Nabisubi

Work environments differ depending on the nature of employees they want. Whereas some may prefer the married women, others may want the young and single women depending on the terms and conditions and nature of the job at the time.



Despite this sort of work discrimination, a number of women are gleefully working while contributing to the welfare of their families.

Women always strive to adapt to work dynamics while contributing to business and domestic care work. However, their contributions are often undervalued in comparison to men making the same contributions.

In celebration of Women’s Day marked every March 8, Prosper Magazine explorers how a working woman and wife copes with the pressures to succeed at both fronts.

Ms Olive Katushabe, is a business woman and mother of four children aged between 12 and two years. At the crack of dawn, she rises up to prepare her school going children.

No matter the time she gets back home from work, she has to check on her children before jumping into bed.

“Being a working class woman can be hard; some women face pregnancy discrimination, when it comes to having a child,” Ms Katushabe adds.

Despite the women disparities, women toil to cater for their families, while facing gender pay gaps and work-life imbalances.

Ms Naome Kiwoma, a counsellor in Kisaasi says due to the rising cost of living; women have been forced to struggle to get ahead of the responsibilities attached to them.

“Women have tried to confront the challenges faced within their working environments by remaining positive, efficient and productive,” Kiwooma says.

She notes that they have managed their families and work, incurred the cost of raising children, supporting and caring for their loved ones, despite the limited external support.

Although these labour – family challenges may not seem new, a number of workplaces have failed to evolve effectively with the changing work and family dynamics.

Statistics

According to the Uganda National Household Survey (UNHS) 2016/17, over 10 million women were recorded to be in the working age (14-64 years) with about 75 per cent of them working compared to 82 per cent of men. In line with this, the unemployment rate was observed to be higher for women (14.4 per cent) than for men (6.2 per cent).

According to a report titled: ‘The state of the economy for Ugandan women’ by Anita Ntale, indicates that Uganda has registered an average annual GDP growth of over 5 per cent over the last 5 years up to 2018.

Despite the existence of the Equal Opportunities Commission Act which promotes gender equality and women’s empowerment, occupational segregation is still high as women are often restricted to low-skilled and lower paying jobs and continue to earn less than their male counterparts.

Globally, it is estimated that gender gaps cost the economy some 15 per cent of GDP and this cost is likely to be more pronounced in developing countries.

Policies

Organisations do not have streamlined policies to support the women; which explains why many still grapple at their work places.

Ms Jacquiline Lumala, in her early 40s a researcher, consultant and mother of three children, has also had it tough trying to ensure a balance between work and family.

“At the time I gave birth to my first born, I was pursuing my career, working and looking after my father,” recalls Ms Lumala.

She says the support of her family has enabled her juggle her career and family with her second born (10 years now) and last born (2 years old).

Ms Lumala notes that many working women still find it hard to keep their career, job and family in check.

How to manoeuvre

Business consultant and mentor Dr Maggie Kigozi, encourages women to support each other and avoid over dependency on any one or waiting for loans since many lack collateral.

In addition, she encourages women to invest in their own property such as land and housing which give them collateral security to expand their businesses.

This she says will enable them easily adapt to the technological trends and tap into e-commerce to boost their investments.

Mr Bernard Sabiti, a researcher and public policy analyst, says there is need for economic empowerment of both women and men to ensure that they remain productive.

Mr Sabiti notes that there is need to educate more women because “Education is the great equaliser” as Horace Mann said in 1848.

This is in addition to identifying champions and role models to campaign against any form of discrimination in the workplace to create an enabling environment for productivity.

He adds that the hurdles of a working woman and wife can be solved by involving men too.

“People’s attitude is a great determinant of what transpires at either home or work,” he says, adding that what people need is love and understanding.”

According to chairperson Network of African Business Women –Uganda (NABW-U) Ms Florence Kasule, women ought to adapt into the digital era to reduce the pressure.