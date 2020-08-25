Young boys invest in treasury bonds

By Charlotte Ninsiima

During the lockdown, Kyle Musiime aged 12, started making and packing pancakes for sale to relatives, close friends and his parent’s workmates.

“Each pancake costs Shs1,000 but when one buys two, they get another freebie. The pancakes are well packaged in a clean paper bag and polythene bag to preserve proper hygiene and offer the customer the best bites. I have been saving money to invest and grow my business one day.”

Denley Mushabe, student at Vine International Christian Academy, another beneficiary of the boys mentorship programme has witnessed an exciting experience.

“At the start, I made some mistakes by under-pricing my products hence incurring losses. I baked soft cakes, sold eggs and roasted ground nuts. I have come to deposit over 300,000 shs that I saved away from the sales and opted to bank it since it is safer there than at home,” Mushabe says. He hopes to expand the business to reap more money.

Dickson Mushabe, father to Denley Mushabe, admits there are basic business principles which we never learnt at a young age. Some have come to haunt us in our old age.

“So we are helping our children at a young age to learn how to do business; save their money and know where to invest so that money will work for them. It will help them build their financial independence and have a mind-set of growth in finance management.”

Mushabe talks about his son who has sold him a watering can.

“He has done book keeping for himself. At the age of 10, it is amazing to see him grow and tha is what am nurturing as a parent. He is able to manage and do book keeping,” Mushabe says.

The seed, a parent plants in children helps them to become self-reliant at a young age.

“They will live a more meaningful and responsible life,” Mushabe says.

On August 19, more than 20 boys aged between seven to 17 years under the Boys Mentorship programme bought treasury bonds and made deposits at Stanbic bank, Forest Mall. The boys have been involved in a range of income generating ventures such as making mama kits, baking cakes, roasting groundnuts, making smoothies, washing windows, taking out dustbins and training their fellows with their talents.

“Besides making mama kits to ease mothers in their delivery process, through the sessions, I have also learnt to respect my parents, be honest and be a man., Jayden Kizito, 12, says.

Kizito who hopes to invest in real estate appreciates the value of saving for a purpose.

“When you accumulate a certain amount of money, with time, you can invest it wisely,” Kizito says.

Stanbic staff support the mentorship programme. Under the programme, there is a boy’s investment club of 52 members, who attend zoom sessions every Sunday to learn and share a business activity.

Business sessions

Godfrey Kuteesa, the chief executive director Boys Mentorship Programme, explains what prompted this idea. From the zoom sessions during the lockdown, most children were spending money than saving. Thereafter, they incorporated business sessions tailored to learn an activity in the kitchen.

“Every Sunday, we learn to do something that is edible and can be sold to the public. We also suggest company names, packaging and brainstorm on the appropriate marketing strategies to use especially through close contacts to make sales,” Mr Kuteesa shares.

The boys have been running small businesses at home, accumulated money and invested it in the bank.