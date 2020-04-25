Covid-19: PayTv service provider upgrades content at zero extra charge
Saturday April 25 2020
Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, part of what has happened is that people spend most of their time at home and are in dire need of something to entertain them, as well as educate their children.
This explains the changes in programming by PayTV companies.
Therefore during these unprecedented and tough times, DStv and GOtv have announced from 20 April, the paytv subscribers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions would automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.
“The campaign which is an almost 40 percent discount in subscription pricing is aimed at reminding customers that they are not alone in these difficult times,” Joan Semanda, public relations and communications manager Multichoice Uganda says.
According to her, it is the payTv’s priority to put customers at the heart of everything they do.
“For DStv customers the Tweyanziza! will apply to all active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who renew their subscription packages will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience. DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX and VUZU while learning something new on Discovery Family,” she said.
For GOtv customers, the Mwebale Nnyo! offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers.