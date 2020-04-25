By Monitor Team

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, part of what has happened is that people spend most of their time at home and are in dire need of something to entertain them, as well as educate their children.

This explains the changes in programming by PayTV companies.

Therefore during these unprecedented and tough times, DStv and GOtv have announced from 20 April, the paytv subscribers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions would automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.

“The campaign which is an almost 40 percent discount in subscription pricing is aimed at reminding customers that they are not alone in these difficult times,” Joan Semanda, public relations and communications manager Multichoice Uganda says.

According to her, it is the payTv’s priority to put customers at the heart of everything they do.