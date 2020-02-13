Govt selects firm to search for new Uganda Airlines CEO

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Profiles International, a recruitment firm has been selected to search for a substantive Uganda Airlines chief executive officer.

The firm beat three others in a process that the procurement and disposal unit of the Works Ministry started last month.

However, the company, according to sources at the Ministry of Works, has to first obtain approval from the Solicitor General before it can sign the contract.

Currently, details of Profiles International have been displayed at the Works Ministry for public scrutiny.

The display process started on Monday and is expected to end tomorrow.

Mr Perez Ahabwe, the Uganda Airlines chairman, yesterday told Daily Monitor he had not yet been briefed about the process, noting “I hope they [Works Ministry] followed the terms of reference” that had been provided.

He however, said he, he would waiting for the conception report from the Ministry detailing which company was awarded the search contract.

Currently, Mr Cornwell Muleya, the former Air Uganda chief executive officer, is serving in acting capacity and his six-month contract will end at the close of this month.

Last month, Mr Ahabwe expressed concern over the delay in the process noting that the Airline should not be thrown in a vacuum.

Yesterday he reiterated the same concern, saying: “All I know is that by end of this month, [Mr] Muleya’s contract will have expired. The Uganda Airlines will have no [chief executive officer]. We will have to find a way how to run the airline.”

Last year, the Ministry of Works published adverts, calling for bids to search for the new Uganda Airlines chief executive office.

The search will be open to foreigners to allow a wide range of talent to sustain the recently revived Uganda Airline.

Before the launch of the airline, Mr Muleya had been serving as a technical adviser with Mr Ephraim Bagenda, an aeronautical engineer, holding as managing director.

However, Mr Bagenda has since been moved to a new position of director of engineering and maintenance.