Technological company wins prestigious award

By Monitor team

Technology Associates, the company which has been at the helm of building first-world technology infrastructures in East Africa, has won a highly coveted award at the just concluded Oracle Partner Executive (OPE) Forum in Dubai.

The ‘Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year’ recognizes partners for their outstanding work in driving customer success with Oracle Enterprise infrastructure solutions that can benefit customers in serving their business in modern and agile ways.

Oracle Partners accelerate innovation by enabling customers through their implementation cycle, from business planning and design to implementation, connectivity and execution, right through to providing the support and services needed to maximize the value from their Oracle solution investments for customers’ organisation.

Being a strong Regional Oracle partner and undoubtedly Uganda’s Oracle support partner, this award is a manifestation of long term vision, commitment to customer solutions, development of skills and the general the leadership of Technology Associates group.

It is also a reflection of confidence reposed by their multiple customers in handling their mission critical Enterprise IT Services which is the backbone of their business, using state of the art technologies. Oracle technologies are embedded in most major enterprises in Banking and Government sector.

One of the key government customers, a major tax and revenue authority in the region, faced frequent peak-time response challenges with their complex application, database, middleware environment. With the aim of resolving the overall systems stability.

Technology Associates worked with Oracle to design and deploy a robust, scalable, converged data centre architecture to significantly optimize their compute, memory, storage, networking and virtualization resources in a factory engineered appliance.

The entire complex application and database environment was then migrated to the new Oracle M8 Super cluster, together with Oracle Advance Customer Services with zero disruption to the Customer’s operating environment.

The deployed solution ensures 99.9 per cent service uptime in their service delivery to their government clients and citizens in general, with service outages entirely eliminated and system responsiveness during peak usage is no longer a cause for concern.