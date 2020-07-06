UCC suspends Simcard registration for companies

By Ashita Chopra

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has suspended Simcard registration for companies, non-governmental organisations and government agencies, ministries and agencies as it investigates fraud-related claims.

This means only individual Simcard will be registered until further notice.

In a letter issued by Ms Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the UCC acting executive director, it had been noted that registration of Simcards for companies, non-governmental organisations, ministries, departments and agencies or unnatural persons had been suspended to “avert further risks” pending completion of an ongoing investigation.

In the letter, Ms Kaggwa said UCC had received complaints alleging failure and or refusal by operators to adhere to set Simcard registration guidelines, especially in respect to Simcards sold to corporate customers.

According to guidelines, corporate entities had been allowed to have unlimited Simcards registered in their name as long as the accounting officer was able to furnish the telecom with relevant documents, including articles and memorandum of association.