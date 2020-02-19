UNBS to integrate systems with URA for single clearance

By JUSTUS LYATUU

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is in the final stages of integrating the single clearance portal system with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to enable single clearance.

When completed, all goods with valid Certificates of Conformity (CoCs) for general goods and Certificate of Road Worthiness (CRW) for motor vehicles will be cleared automatically by URA without subjecting them to further assessment from UNBS.

Ms Innocent Namara, the UNBS head of Pre-import Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme, said this will reduce clearance time for goods at the points of entry.

“We launched the automatic release process and now we are working on the single clearance portal with URA so that every shipment with one CoC would be automatically released without further intervention by UNBS inspectors,” she said.

Ms Namara, who was meeting clearing agents in Kampala, also explained that the process seeks to reduce clearing time at border posts and improve efficiency.

PVoC is a conformity assessment procedure applied at the country of origin to ensure that imported products meet Ugandan standards before they are imported into the country.

The process is conducted by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), Intertek International (Intertek) and Bureau Veritas on behalf of government.

Others include East Africa Automobiles Company, TÜV Rheinland and Jabal Kilimanjaro.

Mr Lino Criel Icila, the secretary general for the Uganda Clearing Industry and Forwarding Association, said there are several issues, especially when importers import and skip instructions, they end up paying penalties and sometimes the goods are returned to countries of origin.

“Also there are issues around UNBS is the capacity; we want UNBS to have staff and equipment at every entry point something they don’t have, we want the Bureau’s budget increased so that we don’t waste time at entry points,” he said.

Ms Barbra Sayuni, SGS Uganda’s operations manager – PvoC, said one of the issues that face verification is that manufacturers don’t like sharing information with them about the products.

“One of the issues we face is that the suppliers on the other side are not willing to give quality reports that talk about the quality of the product in regards to the Ugandan standard,” she said.