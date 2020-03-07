How to handle farm employees

By Michael J. Ssali

Farming is about physical work, thinking, planning, and record keeping. Often it is inevitable to hire human labour to do some of the work on the farm --- digging, planting, applying fertiliser, carrying heavy things from one place to another, and harvesting crops among other activities.

It means employing people to work on your farm for pay in form of wages. It requires the farmer to make sure that the farm generates enough money to pay its employees fairly, to cover other overhead expenses, and to give the farmer a reasonable profit.

One of the factors that led to the end of slavery in the industrialized countries was the invention of heavy machines such as tractors and combine harvesters which could accomplish a lot work in a short time.

The use of pesticides effectively keeps weeds under control and reduces the need for human labour. Machines are however operated by people who must be well paid and they use fuel which has to be bought.

Once in a while they break down and must be serviced at some cost. If the farmer is to use a spray pump to control weeds he must reflect on the cost of herbicides and the wages for an employee to till the piece of land using a hand hoe.

Human labour has such challenges as men falling sick or getting drunk and failing to report for work. Some of them abandon work without notice. Others steal valuables such as tools, fertilisers, medicines, farm products, and pesticides or herbicides.

However some of the challenges can be reduced by the farmer himself being fair and honest to his employees.

Out of a desire to maximise profits some farmers choose not to pay their workers decently and promptly. It is unfair to employ a person that you cannot pay.

When the labourers occasionally fall sick, show some sympathy by helping them access medical services. When they lose a relative, show them some concern about their loss. If for one reason or another you cannot pay them their dues on time be quick to apologise and to give an explanation.