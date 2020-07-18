We will miss the national agricultural show

By Michael J. Ssali

One of the greatest events that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has robbed us of is the national agricultural show that ordinarily takes place in Jinja in July every year.

Several districts in the country are still under lockdown in order to minimise the risk of spreading the corona virus.

The event, which normally lasts about a week, attracts large crowds of people including school children and given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, it is easy to understand why the event cannot be held.

Agricultural shows are however big opportunities for farmers to learn about what other farmers from different parts of the country are doing and how they go about their work.

At the different stalls are displayed various products for show goers to see, to admire, to buy and to learn what other people do to come up with good results.

They are also sources of information about what is available to farmers in terms of inputs such as seeds and agricultural tools as well as financial services.

The farmers interact with manufacturers and promoters of machines, tools, and agro-chemical inputs and receive more information about how to use them and where to find them.

Shows are also opportunities for some farmers to sell their produce. For example a fruit farm can use the show to display its fruits which may be bought by the people visiting its stall. Shows are marketing opportunities for agriculture supporting services such as artificial insemination, veterinary medical care, soil testing, and harvesting tools and equipment, among others. The farmers learn about value addition after seeing fellow farmers selling products such as vegetable (eggplant) powder, fruit juice, dry fruit chips, and cakes made out of crops such sweet potato or yams.

Shows are opportunities for farmers to learn what they can do to improve the quality of their farm produce so as to attract better prices.

From various stalls at the show farmers can pick literature about preparing fodder for use in times of scarcity. They may pick brochures containing useful information about where to find quality agricultural supplies and services and markets for their farm products.