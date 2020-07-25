Why you must fence your farm

By Michael J. Ssali

Shops and other business premises are normally secured by strong doors, fences, and locks. However only very few farmers in Uganda protect their farms with fences and locks even at night when thieves tend to be most active.

Yet the farm is actually the farmer’s business premises which ought to be protected all the time.

A small shop with stock worth Shs1m anywhere in Uganda is locked at night and throughout the day on such days as Christmas, yet a coffee farm from which a farmer annually earns an average of Shs20m is not closed to thieves day and night for years.

Apart from making it hard for thieves to access your farm a strong fence gives you privacy and freedom from trespassers. The farmer can wait to harvest his crop such as coffee when it is ripe instead of hurrying to pick it before it is really ripe out of fear that it might be stolen by thieves.

Some farmers and their children have suffered the embarrassment of discovering used condoms in their farms.

A fence clearly indicates the boundary of the farm and prevents animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats from crossing over to neighbouring farms and causing conflicts.

A fence also prevents the spread of communicable livestock diseases.

Sick animals from other farms cannot access your farm. Internal fences divide up the farm into paddocks and the farmer can divide up his animals and graze them in different areas on a rotational basis. They stop animals from destroying crops on a mixed farm.

Construction of a strong fence costs money but it is worth the cost. It however depends on the materials used. Some people merely plant thorny trees all around the farm.

This kind of fence also protects the farm against strong winds and soil erosion. Rich farmers use chain link, barbed wire, or wire mesh.