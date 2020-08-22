All about growing French beans for higher returns

By Carol Mutua

To plant French beans, farmers must drill drainage holes at a spacing of 45cm between rows and 15cm from one plant to another.

This is followed by application of DAP fertiliser which must be thoroughly mixed with soil. However, to maintain continuous supply especially during the off-season, irrigation is essential. Up to 50mm of water per week is required.

French beans can grow in different soil types, ranging from sandy, loam to clay. The optimum temperature for production is 20-25C. However, the beans survive in temperatures ranging from 14-32C depending on the variety.

Extreme temperatures result in poor flower development and poor pod set.

Soil test

The optimum soil pH is 6.5 to 7.5, but the beans can tolerate a low pH of up to 4.5. Below a pH of 4.5, plant growth is impaired through limitation of development of the rhizobium bacteria that are responsible for the nitrogen fixation in the galls formed on the bean roots. It’s advisable to carry out a soil test before planting.

Various varieties are grown mainly for export, and they are determined by the market preference.

They include Amy, Teresa, Samantha, Julia, Paulista, Vernando, Serengeti, Cupvert, Tokai and Bakara, Monel, Gloria, Claudia, Morgan, Amy Coby, Espada, Maasai and Nerina.

Planting should be scheduled so that most of the crop is ready between October to mid-December and from mid-January to end of May. From mid-December to mid-January, the demand is low because of the holidays.

In warm areas, beans take 55-60 days from planting to first picking, hence, plant from mid­-August to mid-October, then plant again early December.

French beans are sown directly into the seed bed. The land should be ploughed and harrowed properly just before planting.

With irrigation, French beans can be grown all-year round but the main export season is from October to May. Spacing should be single rows of 30x15cm (a seed per hole) or double rows of 60x30cm.

Fertiliser application

The seed rate required is 25-60kg/ha (10-24kg/acre) of certified seeds depending on the variety. Apply 200kg/ha (80kg/acre) DAP along the rows before planting.

Contact between fertiliser and seed should be avoided by mixing the former thoroughly with the soil in the planting furrow.

Apply 150kg/ha (60kg/acre) Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) for top-dressing twice: First when two to three leaves appear and the second at the beginning of flowering. Avoid use of excess nitrogen as it may promote vigorous vegetative growth at the expense of pod production. Foliar feeds are recommended to boost crop development and production.

The choice of the fertiliser depends on the fertility of the soil and variety requirements.

Farmyard manure is also recommended especially where soils are low in organic matter, for example, on the heavy clay and sandy soils.

It should be applied in planting furrow and worked into the soil at the rate of 10 tonnes/ha.

A kilogramme of seeds requires 4-8kg of fertiliser depending on the variety and soil conditions.

Weed control

The first weeding should be done two to three weeks after they sprout, followed by a second weeding about two weeks later.

Care should be taken to avoid damaging the shallow roots, especially during the first weeding.

One should not weed the crop at flowering time and when the field is wet to avoid the shedding of flowers, spread of diseases and soil compaction.

Use of herbicides may be economically feasible for the commercial French bean grower.

Irrigation

Constant water supply is essential because soil moisture affects yield, uniformity and quality of French beans.

Lack of water during flowering and poding causes flower abortion and curved pods leading to reduced yields. French beans, however, are very sensitive to waterlogged conditions.

Harvesting

Picking of pods begins six to eight weeks after planting, depending on the area and variety, and continues for about one to two months. The pods are carefully picked, and not pulled from the plants, and should have the stalk attached to them.

Picking should be done at regular intervals depending on buyer specifications. Harvesting may be done twice a week for the fine beans and three times a week for the extra fine beans. This continues for around three weeks.

One gets yields of nine to 15 tonnes/ha and six tonnes/acre in 2½ months. A kilo of seeds may produce 200-600kg of produce depending on the variety and crop management.

Marketing

A major market for French beans is the European Union (EU). The export market falls into two major seasons: The low demand season runs mostly from June to September every year.

It is characterised by lots of supply from those who produce with the long rains and low demand from the EU market as they can produce their own by then.