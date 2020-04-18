Farmers’ best guide against Covid-19

By Michael J. Ssali

For some of us living in rural areas, the national lockdown as a way of fighting Covid-19 has unfortunately not had as much meaning as in the towns where security forces are seen patrolling the streets to enforce the curfew and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as laid out by the Ministry of Health.

Far away from police watch, here and there, boda boda motorcyclists carrying passengers continue to operate normally even at night.

In various drinking and pork joints, people are seen in groups to drinking away the nights. It is in the rural areas where most of our farmers live and if they neglect the SOPs in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic we could be in for a big health and economic crisis.

In its recent report titled, “Covid-19: Looming crisis in developing countries threatens to devastate economies and ramp up inequality” the New York based UNDP stated that up to 75 per cent of people in least developed countries lack access to soap and water.

We have a situation in Uganda where besides difficulties in obtaining water and other sanitisation equipment majority of our farmers in rural areas do things merely to avoid getting into trouble with the police other than out of conviction that Covid-19 is dangerous.

Fear of the disease should be the governing factor behind all activities in the face of this big threat. They should not look at SOPs and curfew merely as a government directive but rather as a measure of self-defence against a big danger.

One is reminded of the Shakespearean play, Hamlet, in which Polonius tells his son, Laertes who is going abroad, “Greatest safety lies in fear.”

Under the present circumstances, village meetings are out of the question and we cannot depend much on local council leaders to effectively communicate the potential danger of Covid-19 to farmers out there.

The media seems to be the best means we have to transmit the message since most farming households have a radio set. The packaging of the message however should change from “government orders” to “Ministry of Health guidelines.”

— ssalimichaelj@gmail.com