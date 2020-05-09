Farmers deserve government’s biggest support

By Michael J. Ssali

The sermon given by His Grace Dr Kazinda Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, last Sunday, was very relevant to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was based on Luke, 24, 36-43 when the newly resurrected Jesus asked his mesmerized disciples for some food.

“And they gave him a piece of a boiled fish, and a honeycomb. And he took it, and did eat before them.”

Kazinda emphasised the importance of food in our communities and called upon better off Ugandans to donate some food to the less fortunate households.

But this is also the time for us to refocus on farming as a national economic activity. Throughout the lockdown farmers have continued to work in their fields.

Farmers’ shops and food shops and markets have remained open. Trucks and motorcycles carrying foodstuffs operate freely. A local TV station last Monday featured renowned herbalist, Senga Kulannama, working on her flourishing farm of bananas, beans, coffee and other crops.

All indications demonstrate that agriculture is our lifeline and that farming is the most reliable job.

Agriculture is going to be the economic activity to revive our economy during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surprisingly however last June Uganda allocated a paltry 3.6 per cent of its annual budget to agriculture – the sector tied to the country’s economic revival.

Other countries elsewhere in Africa have gone by the Maputo and Abuja declarations and allocated at least 10 per cent of their national budgets to agriculture.

We speak about paying higher salaries to scientists for their perceived important role in the development of our economy. Yet we appear unprepared to accept the scientists’ discoveries and recommendations, especially those related to improving agricultural production and nutrition.

The scientists at National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) have come up with biotechnological solutions to some of the most devastating crop pests and diseases holding back our national crop production but we still don’t have a regulatory law to govern the adoption and exploitation of biotechnology.

So we cannot even grow GM cotton that would propel our cloth and apparel industry, including the manufacture of face masks for use in corona virus control.