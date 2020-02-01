Farming and land conflicts

By Michael J. Ssali

The most important factor of production to the farmer is land. We cannot talk about farming without thinking about the space where the intending farmer will grow crops or keep livestock and even build shelter. It is a fixed resource and it is geographically immovable.

As far as the farmer is concerned its value depends on its capacity to produce and how far it is located from markets for the farm’s intended products. Farmers normally opt for naturally fertile land that is also located close to a permanent water source such as a swamp, a river or a lake.

Land tenure is another important consideration for anyone intending to take up a piece of land for farming.

If it is going to be rented there ought to be clear documentation of the terms under which it is to be used --- how long it may be occupied and what farming activities are to be carried out. The best thing would be to acquire its ownership and to hold a certificate of title for it, but this often tends to be quite expensive.

Today we see more reports of land conflicts in the media than before and it is easy for some people to attribute them to bad politics that ignores and perhaps encourages land grabbing.

But we have to remember that, since land is a fixed resource, its value and demand increase with high population pressure. As the population grows bigger the struggle to get farming space becomes more intense, often resulting in conflicts.

Like oxygen, land is God-given, and everybody has a right to occupy some space of land on this planet. However in nearly all countries land is poorly distributed among the population with some people becoming land owners when others are landless or merely referred to as tenants, squatters, or occupants.